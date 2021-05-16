Fire 'N Flava wins the Knockouts Tag Team Championships at IMPACT Wrestling: Under Siege

Knockouts Tag Team Champions Rachael Ellering and Jordynne Grace defended their titles against Fire 'N Flava at IMPACT Wrestling: Under Siege 2021. In a genuinely surprising outcome, Ellering and Grace lost their titles a mere three weeks after winning the belts at IMPACT Wrestling: Rebellion 2021.

In what was one of the best matches of the night, Fire 'N Flava won their titles back, reclaiming their position on top of IMPACT Wrestlings' Knockouts tag team division in the process. Grace and Ellering brutalized the challengers in the opening stages of the bout, suggesting that a possible squash was on the cards.

We said what we said & did what we did!!! Aaannnndddd Neeewww!! #2xKnockoutsTagChamps #FireNFlava https://t.co/0SqUloxlty — Tasha Steelz (@RealTSteelz) May 16, 2021

But Tasha Steele and Keira Hogan soon found their way back into the match as they cornered Rachael Ellering for a considerable amount of time. After a terrific final few minutes, the bout ended with Steelz executing a Frog Splash on Grace to secure the win for her team.

She said periodt 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/b87KAUpgCc — Kiera Hogan (@HoganKnowsBest3) May 16, 2021

While the title change came as a surprise, it raises questions over the lack of depth in IMPACT Wrestling's Knockouts tag team division. There aren't many viable contenders for the title at the moment, a concern that has possibly prompted IMPACT to crown new champions at the show.

Who could be the next challengers for the Knockouts Tag Team Championships in IMPACT Wrestling?

While Rachael Ellering and Jordynne Grace could get their contractual rematch soon, it will be interesting to see who emerges as the new challengers for the Knockouts Tag Team Championships.

Though Kimber Lee and Su Yung can step up, they are heels, and so are Fire 'N Flava, rendering the possible feud without a proper heel-face dynamic.

IMPACT Wrestling could be looking to add some star power to its Knockouts tag team division, with a recently-released WWE duo being an intriguing prospect.

The IIconics' no-compete clause ends in July, just in time for Slammiversary on July 17. Peyton Royce and Billie Kay possess genuine star power and would be a fantastic addition to IMPACT's roster.

Do you think The IIconics should show up in IMPACT Wrestling to challenge the new Knockouts Tag Team Champions Fire 'N Flava? Sound off in the comments section below.