Former IMPACT Wrestling broadcaster Don West shares update on brain cancer 

Former IMPACT Wrestling commentator Don West recently shared an update on his cancer.

The host of 'The Don West Show' announced in June last year that he was diagnosed with brain lymphoma. He was associated with IMPACT from its debut in 2002 till 2012. West hosted the radio show NewsRadio 560 KQP discussing all the events occurring in the industry.

He announced his brain cancer diagnosis via a letter stating that it was the reason for his sudden hiatus. He thanked his wife, family, friends, and fans for their support amidst that trivial time and looked forward to getting back to his radio show.

The IMPACT Wrestling veteran recently took to Twitter to share an update. He said that the tumor had doubled in size, leading to experimental treatment. He thanked the fans for their support and donations and mentioned IMPACT Executive Vice President Scott D'Amore and former announcer Mike Tenay.

"Thank you so much for your support and donations. The tumor has doubled in size causing experimental treatment. Thanks Scott and Mike for reaching out. Bless you all," West tweeted.

Don West briefly returned to IMPACT Wrestling in January 2017 as part of the commentary team for Slammiversary XV.

IMPACT Wrestling co-founder Jeff Jarrett shared his heartfelt wishes to Don West

Many superstars and veterans from the industry, including co-founder of IMPACT Wrestling Jeff Jarrett, shared a heartfelt message to Don West after the announcement last year.

Jarrett stated that he had spoken with him and was in great spirits:

"Prayers up for my great friend, Don West! Just hung up the phone with him and he’s in great spirits and ready to take on this challenge! #PrayerCover"

During West's second stint with the company, he oversaw the merchandise and sales department and has been associated with the company ever since.

Everyone at Sportskeeda wishes Don West a healthy and speedy recovery.

