Former IMPACT Wrestling star Melissa Coates passes away

Former IMPACT Wrestling star Melissa Coates, also known as Super Genie, passed away on June 23 due to undisclosed reasons. Cauliflower Club Alley, a non-profit club for professional wrestlers, announced her untimely demise on Twitter.

Coates is best known for her association with ECW legend Sabu, for whom she served as an on-screen manager in IMPACT Wrestling and other promotions.

Everyone here at the CAC is deeply saddened to hear the news that Super Genie Melissa Coates has passed away. We send out our sincerest condolences to her family, friends and fans. May they find comfort in the memories left behind during this most difficult time. R.I.P. Melissa. pic.twitter.com/mD77rvsFyO — CauliflowerAlleyClub (@CACReunion) June 24, 2021

Melissa Coates began her professional wrestling career in 2002 after working as a bodybuilder and fitness model for a few years. She joined WWE in 2005, working in the developmental territory, Ohio Valley Wrestling.

However, her stint in the global juggernaut didn't pan out well, as her only notable appearance was at Backlash 2005 PPV, where she failed to break out of the Master's Lock applied by former WWE star, Chris Masters.

In 2014, Coates began her association with Sabu, appearing in IMPACT Wrestling on many occasions as the ECW veteran's Super Genie. After a relatively successful few years, tragedy struck Melissa Coates in 2020, when she had to get her left leg amputated due to life-threatening injuries.

To cope with her mounting medical expenses, the IMPACT Wrestling veteran started a GoFundMe page. Many concerned fans reached out to Coates with donations over the next few months.

IMPACT Wrestling and many stars react to Melissa Coates' passing

Soon after news of Mellisa Coates' passing emerged, IMPACT Wrestling issued an official statement on its Twitter handle, mourning the veteran performer's untimely demise.

"We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Melissa Coates - better known to IMPACT fans as Super Genie, the manager of Sabu. We offer our heartfelt condolences to her friends and family," said IMPACT Wrestling in the official statement.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Melissa Coates - better known to IMPACT fans as Super Genie, the manager of Sabu. We offer our heartfelt condolences to her friends and family. — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 24, 2021

Apart from that, IMPACT Wrestling star Matt Cardona, with whom Coates worked in OVW in the mid-2000s, also expressed grief over her demise. AEW star Frankie Kazarian also shared a heartfelt message for Melissa Coates, revealing he had known her for more than 20 years.

Damn. RIP Melissa Coates! — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) June 24, 2021

RIP Melissa Coates. Very sad to hear. Glad I got to know you almost 20 years ago. Gone way too soon. Godspeed ma’am. — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) June 24, 2021

Former WWE Women's Champion Beth Phoenix and former IMPACT Wrestling star Angelina Love also took to Twitter to send out messages in remembrance of Melissa Coates.

I'm heartbroken to have learned of the passing of Melissa Coates. She was a funny, kind and gentle soul. My condolences to her family and loved ones. — Auntie Betty Phoenix (@TheBethPhoenix) June 24, 2021

So extremely sad to hear of the passing of Melissa Coates. I have known her for years and years, she was such a sweet, wonderful and thoughtful woman. RIP Super Genie 🙏🏼❤️ — Lauren/Angelina Love (@ActualALove) June 24, 2021

The Sportskeeda community sends its deepest condolences to Melissa Coates' family and friends in their hour of grief.

