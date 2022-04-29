"It's not even a close call" - Former WWE star chooses between Paul Heyman and his best friend (Exclusive)

Former WWE Superstar Mike Bennett was asked to choose between never meeting Paul Heyman or his friendship with Matt Taven in a recent interview.

Heyman was the one who helped Bennett get signed with WWE in 2017. The Special Counsel was a big influence in his career goes way back with the former 24/7 Champion's wife, Maria Kanellis. Meanwhile, Matt Taven is Mike's best friend, and they're part of a faction called Honor No More in IMPACT Wrestling.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Kevin Kellam in an exclusive interview, Mike Bennett chose his friendship with Taven over Paul Heyman, stating that the former ROH World Champion is like his family:

"This isn't a knock on him, but I would—no Paul Heyman, that's easy, I got that. Taven is my best friend in the whole world. My wife is my best friend then Matt Taven is right next—he was there, he officiated my wedding, he was the first person we called when I was getting clean and sober. He's been there for me through everything, thick and thin. I love that dude like a family member, so it's not even a close call for me," said Bennett. (16:09-16:46)

Mike Bennett and his wife Maria Kanellis were released by WWE in April 2020 alongside numerous other talent due to budget cuts.

Former WWE star Mike Bennett opens up about Matt Taven's intensity

Besides being best friends, the wrestlers are also tag team partners. The two have held the ROH World Tag Team and IWGP Tag Team Championships together.

When asked which wrestler he thinks needs to take it slow, Mike Bennett mentioned none other than his friend Matt Taven, stating that things can get intense with him in the ring:

"Just from pure intensity standpoint, sometimes when we're out there I'm like, 'Hey Taven, just chill out a little bit, calm down.' That's our relationship because we're yin and yang. Taven's the hothead and I'm always the guys that's like, 'Hey, can't we all just get along?' But I think that's why we work so well. Like sometimes we're out there and something will go wrong, and Taven will get so hot and he'll just look at me and I'll be like [calm down gesture]. But he also gives me the confidence to speak up for myself when I don't," said Bennett. (15:03-15:53)

Mike Bennett @RealMikeBennett Never in front. Never behind. Always side by side. Never in front. Never behind. Always side by side. https://t.co/eEGGhRr6M9

Taven debuted in IMPACT Wrestling several months ago at the Hard To Kill pay-per-view. Their group, Honor No More, also includes several other wrestlers such as Eddie Edwards and Kenny King.

