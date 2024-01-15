Former WWE star Nic Nemeth's first TNA Wrestling match announced

Two-time World Heavyweight Champion Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler) will soon be in action for TNA Wrestling.

Nemeth was released from WWE last year. He has now started taking up several bookings after the conclusion of his non-compete clause. His first significant appearance came at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18, where he confronted IWGP Global Heavyweight Champion David Finlay. This set up a match between the two at the New Beginning event.

This past weekend, Nic Nemeth also showed up at TNA's Hard to Kill pay-per-view. After a brief physical altercation with new World Champion Moose, Nemeth will be in action against Zachary Wentz of The Rascalz.

The contest was taped at the TNA Snake Eyes event at the Palms Casino and Resort in Las Vegas on January 14 and will be aired on a future episode of TNA Wrestling. This was Nemeth's first bout for the company and his first in-ring appearance since his WWE release.

Kazuchika Okada also competed at TNA Wrestling Snake Eyes

Former IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada was also at TNA's Snake Eyes tapings.

He teamed up with the Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley) for a multi-man match. They defeated Moose and his new teammates of The System, Brian Myers & Eddie Edwards. After the contest, Okada cut a promo as the fans in attendance chanted his name.

"Thank you. Many people ask me, 'Why [do] you hate TNA?' But I don't hate TNA. Thank you TNA. TNA made me, not Rainmaker. But good scene for me. Thank you everyone," he said. [0:15 - 0:50]

It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for the company following some significant appearances this year. Will Nic Nemeth lock horns with The Rainmaker inside a TNA ring? Only time will tell.

