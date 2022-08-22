Former WWE Superstar Emma AKA Tenille Dashwood officially leaves IMPACT Wrestling

Former WWE Superstar Tenille Dashwood has just departed IMPACT Wrestling.

Dashwood joined IMPACT Wrestling in July of 2019 and has had quite the run with the company as part of their very popular Knockouts division. A few days ago, Dashwood's bio was quietly removed from IMPACT Wrestling's website, and we can now confirm that she has departed the company.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider, Tenille Dashwood's contract with IMPACT Wrestling has officially expired, and she has since departed the company.

Dashwood also took to social media to confirm these reports by posting an image that details the definition of the term "free agent."

You can check out the definition in the embedded tweet below.

Tenille Dashwood's former tag team partner Madison Rayne departed IMPACT for AEW earlier this month

The announcement of Dashwood's departure comes hot off the heels of her Influence tag team partner Madison Rayne departing IMPACT to join All Elite Wrestling earlier this month.

The Influence defeated The IInspiration (the former IIconics) for the IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Titles back in March at the Sacrifice event. Since then, all four of these women have departed the company.

IMPACT Wrestling has been praised as having one of the deepest women's divisions of any wrestling company in the United States for many years. Still, with all these talents departing this year, the company certainly has a few holes to fill in their Knockouts division right now.

As a free agent, there is no doubt that Tenille Dashwood will be a highly coveted free agent in the world of professional wrestling.

Whether she ends up returning to WWE or follows her tag partner Madison Rayne to All Elite Wrestling, she will help improve either company's women's roster with her addition to the roster.

What are your thoughts on Tenille Dashwood departing IMPACT Wrestling? Do you find it alarming that they have lost so many women throughout 2022? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

