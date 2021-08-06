Three-time WWE Women's Champion Melina makes her stunning IMPACT Wrestling debut 

Three-time WWE Women's Champion Melina made her surprise IMPACT Wrestling debut this week, where she was revealed as the next challenger for Deonna Purrazzo's Knockouts Championship.

On the latest episode of IMPACT Wrestling, Purrazzo and Matthew Rehwoldt, formerly known as Aiden English in WWE, celebrated their Homecoming Tournament win. However, Mickie James played the spoilsport in the proceedings.

The veteran star introduced Melina as Deonna Purrazzo's challenger at NWA's all-women pay-per-view, EmPowerrr, on August 28th. As expected, Melina received a thunderous response from the fans in attendance, who were delighted to see the legendary performer.

Purrazzo and Melina signed the contract then and there, with the latter making it clear she's keen on winning the Knockouts Championship at her very first shot at the title, just like Purrazzo had last year.

The match is a dream come true for many fans, as Melina and Deonna Purrazzo are two of the most gifted talents of their respective generations. With the kind of skills they possess, it's safe to say the match at EmPowerrr has all the potential to possibly be the best of the night.

Melina is the latest wrestling legend to challenge Deonna Purrazzo in IMPACT Wrestling

Deonna Purrazzo is no stranger to wrestling legends in IMPACT Wrestling, as even in the past, she has successfully defended her Knockouts Championship against a few veterans. Purrazzo first defeated IMPACT Wrestling legend OBD at Sacrifice 2021 and then retired Jazz at Hardcore Justice a few days later.

With Melina stepping up as the latest challenger, Purrazzo would be eyeing to put another legend on the shelf for good. It may be safe to say that the Knockouts Champion is slowly building her reputation as the Legend Killer of IMPACT Wrestling.

What do you make of Melina's return to IMPACT Wrestling? Would you like to see Melina become the new Knockouts Champion in IMPACT Wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.

Edited by Arjun