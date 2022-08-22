Update on the contractual status of The Good Brothers in IMPACT Wrestling

The Good Brothers could very well be on their way out of IMPACT Wrestling. The three-time tag champions are reportedly out the door after the upcoming tapings in Dallas, Texas this weekend.

The duo have been a major part of IMPACT Wrestling since debuting for the company at Slammiversary in July 2020. The veteran tag team signed a two-year deal and have had quite a successful run with the promotion. Not only have they captured gold repeatedly, but they were also major factors for Kenny Omega when he was on his historic triple championship run in 2021.

The Good Brothers also brought their Talk'n Shop brand of comedy to AXS TV during their time with IMPACT, including the Talk'n Shop: Full Keg show, which the duo claimed to be the "Worst Special Ever."

As per Fightful Select , Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows' original contracts were set to expire last month. It seems the team agreed to extensions with IMPACT Wrestling that brought their deals up through the August 26th & 27th tapings. According to the report, once those dates have been wrapped up, they'll be heading to New Japan for a few weeks in September. After that, they'll be free agents.

We could see them extend their time in NJPW, though, as the report states they'd agreed to work with the company through Wrestle Kingdom.

Who would you like to see Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows work with once their contracts are up? Sound off in the comments!

Edited by Rahul Madurawe