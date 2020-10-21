Talk'n Shop: Full Keg Results - The Worst Special Ever 

We get a classic Fink-like intro for The Good Brothers on this special Talk'n Shop episode, Talk'n Shop: Full Keg. The Big LG and Karl Anderson introduced a special "One Man Band" Josh Morningstar and danced to their own custom theme song.

"We're the best tag team in the world and we have the trophy," said Doc Gallows, and at IMPACT Wrestling Bound for Glory, they'll be putting another championship around their waists. We got our first special guest of the show, Talk'n Shop co-host and NJPW star, Rocky Romero.

Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows have often been seen drinking their Talk'n Shop beers, but now they've got their own Talk'n Shop bourbon whiskey thanks to Leatherwood Distillery.

Before the first commercial break, Gallows got serious for a moment, putting over IMPACT Wrestling. Gallows said that it's time for folks to stop sleeping on one of the best wrestling promotions on the planet.

We got a Chad 2 Badd Dojo commercial, where Chad promised to teach anyone Jiu-jitsu to "beat up their daddy." It's about as bad as you can imagine.

The Talk'n Shop boys decided to plug some other things, including their adult animated cartoon. Scott D'Amore attempted to shut the whole thing down, but allowed them to play a commercial of the show once he learned he'd be a part of it. The Gimmicks can be seen on Instagram and Twitter @therealgimmicks.

.@ScottDAmore has come to bring some order to the Talk'n Shop chaos but animated abs can be very appealing. #TalkNShopFullKeg @MachineGunKA @The_BigLG pic.twitter.com/mOBdNbEyeQ — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 21, 2020

Scott D'Amore came back to demand a guest star, the one that they promised AXS TV. Doc Gallows brought out several terrible "guests", who definitely didn't impress. However, D'Amore had the great idea to put them all in a battle royal.

Talk'n Shop Minion Battle Royal

"You're Frankie Capone, you don't need to get a job you've been doing them for years." #TalkNShopFullKeg @ScottDAmore pic.twitter.com/QLeeXpmNaU — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 21, 2020

The minion battle royal was terrible, and this really was the #WorstSpecialEver. IMPACT Wrestling's Brian Myers interrupted the fun, hitting Lariato Man with a toy wrestling ring. Johnny Swinger came in as well, cleaning house. However, Heath...er...Pelvis Wesley appeared, tossing the Swing Man over the ropes.

Back at the bar, Pelvis Wesley bragged about his win, but Scott D'Amore revealed him as Heath, shocking the Talk'n Shop fans around the world. D'Amore was also furious about the show, as Talk'n Shop: Full Keg had yet to deliver on a big guest.

At that moment, a pink stretch limosine pulled up and an imposter Nature Boy appeared. Though he expected nothing less, and nothing more from Rocky, Anderson, and Gallows, D'Amore had a trick up his sleeve.

Scott Steiner's music hit, and the Big Bad Booty Daddy appeared. He first beat down the fake Nature Boy and secondly flipped off the Talk'n Shop guys for stealing the Too Sweet.

Josh Morningstar played the boys off with, "Grizzled Young Vet," a Doc Gallows classic. Worst Special Ever was right.

Overall Grade: A+

Be sure to tune into AXS TV throughout the week for more specials leading up to IMPACT Wrestling's Bound for Glory.