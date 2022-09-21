Heath comments on his friendship with Mickie James; discloses what he calls her (Exclusive)

IMPACT Wrestling star Heath recently shared his thoughts on former Knockouts World Champion Mickie James.

Three weeks ago, Mickie James dropped a bombshell announcement on IMPACT Wrestling, potentially signaling a retirement. Meanwhile, Heath has been feuding with Honor No More for several months now.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Heath opened up on his fond memories of the four-time Knockouts World Champion. He also spoke about her history-making Royal Rumble appearance:

"Mickie, she's a sweetheart," said Heath. "The good thing about me and her is like, I grew up in Virginia and she's from Virginia, so we're like right in the same area and everything. She's a legend like that's the bottom line. She's worked for pretty much every company. She's the only person that I know of that can work for a company and hold the women's title and still go to the Royal Rumble and bring the title and her music out. That's unheard of. You know they never really let that happen," Heath said.(14:09 - 14:48)

He continued further and stated that he only had good things to say about her and disclosed how he addressed her:

"To me, Mickie is a legend inside the ring and out," he added. "Just, you know, her career was great and she's accomplished so much but if you knew Mick outside the ring too, she's a sweetheart, she's caring, she's kind, she's a good mama. So it's just one of those things, I call Mickie a friend because I've known her since 2009 so, it's one of those things I've known her forever and she's always been good to me. I have nothing but good things to say about Miss James, that's what I call her all the time. (chuckles)" (14:50 - 15:26)

You can check out the complete interview with Heath below:

Mickie James is set to compete at Victory Road

Mickie James took a hiatus following her loss against Chelsea Green on an episode of IMPACT Wrestling in July earlier this year. She returned to the IMPACT Zone earlier this month to make a blockbuster announcement.

She declared that she'll be earning her way to get an opportunity for the Knockouts World Championship but would call it a day if she lost even a single match in her quest. In the two weeks since, she defeated Hyan and Raychell Rose before she was confronted by Gisele Shaw.

The Quintessential Diva issued a challenge and vowed to end the career of The Hardcore Country star at Victory Road. Mickie James accepted the challenge and the two Knockouts are scheduled to face each other this Friday at the pay-per-view.

Fans in India can catch Heath, Mickie James and other IMPACT Wrestling superstars in action on Eurosport.

