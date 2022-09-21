"I'll bust your a**" - Heath opens up on his incredible transformation in IMPACT Wrestling (Exclusive)

IMPACT Wrestling star Heath recently commented on the incredible transformation of his character in the promotion as compared to his previous run with WWE.

Heath signed with IMPACT Wrestling post his WWE stint in 2020. He made his debut at Slammiversary later that year and declared himself a free agent. He made his in-ring debut for the company on the August 4th episode where he unsuccessfully challenged Moose for the IMPACT World Championship.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Heath shared his thoughts on the transformation from being a comedic character to a fairly serious individual.

"It's one of the things that were like, naturally I'm a funny guy anyway. I like to cut up, I like to have a good time and all that stuff but if you get out of line, I'll bust your a**, you know what I'm saying. It's one of those things where like, in WWE, man, they give you a script, you gotta go with it. Yes, I'm pretty good with the little comedy schtick just because I'm not afraid to make an ass of myself," Heath said. (01:26 - 01:56)

He elaborated further, stating that the creative freedom in IMPACT Wrestling makes it easier for the wrestlers.

"But when I went to IMPACT (Wrestling), I knew everyone was thinking if Heath shows up somewhere, he's just gonna start doing the same little comedy role to when I first got to IMPACT, we were wanting to be serious about me. I told them, 'Hey, I ain't gonna be the butt end of any of these jokes anymore. If anything I'm gonna be the one making the jokes. I want to have fun. I still want to be that charismatic guy but I want to be a more serious guy'(...) They said okay and let's run with it. The good thing about IMPACT is that they listen, they're good at storytelling and they let you actually have some say in what you want to do(...) Other places, you don't get that option." (01:57 - 03:14)

You can check out the complete interview with Heath below:

Heath is scheduled to compete in a blockbuster match at IMPACT Wrestling's Victory Road

Heath has been at war with Honor No More for months now. He is set to team up with IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander and Rich Swann to battle Honor No More's Eddie Edwards, Matt Taven and Mike Bennett at Victory Road. He also issued an open challenge for any Honor No More member to face him in a Street Fight on the go-home edition of IMPACT Wrestling ahead of the pay-per-view. It will be interesting to see who gains momentum ahead of the blockbuster clash.

Fans in India can catch Heath and other IMPACT Wrestling stars on Eurosport.

