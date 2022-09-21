Heath expects 'blood and fireworks' in his upcoming Blockbuster match on IMPACT Wrestling (Exclusive)

IMPACT Wrestling star Heath recently shared his thoughts on his upcoming match at Victory Road.

Heath is set to team up with IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander and Rich Swann to battle Honor No More's Eddie Edwards and the IMPACT World Tag Team Champions Matt Taven and Mike Bennett in a six-man tag team match at the pay-per-view.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Heath opened up about the match and foreshadowed that it would be a brutal encounter.

"Yeah, Victory Road, September 23rd man. You've got a six-man tag, me, Josh Alexander, and Rich Swann against Honor No More. Yeah man, Honor No More has been a thorn in our sides for a while now and I have been after them. I have been hitting them with Wake Up Call's left and right. They wanted to pick on Josh, they wanted to beat up Swann, you know, so finally, we got three dudes just ready to line up and go at them. And that's going to happen at Victory Road. There's going to be some fireworks, hopefully, some blood and hopefully, we'll win," Heath said. (06:16 - 06:57)

The rivalry between Heath and Honor No More has been brewing for months and is possibly set to culminate this Friday at Victory Road. However, ahead of the pay-per-view, he has issued an open challenge to any member of Honor No More for a Street Fight on the go-home edition of IMPACT Wrestling,

Josh Alexander will face Eddie Edwards at IMPACT Wrestling's Bound For Glory

A few weeks ago on IMPACT Wrestling, after defeating Rich Swann, Bandido, Moose, Sami Callihan, and Steve Maclin in an elimination match, Eddie Edwards became the number one contender for the IMPACT World Championship and is scheduled to face Josh Alexander at Bound For Glory. Since then, he has made several attempts to recruit the world champion to his faction.

IMPACT @IMPACTWRESTLING



#IMPACTonAXSTV @TheEddieEdwards tried to prevent Rich Swann and @Walking_Weapon from winning the IMPACT World Tag Team titles.. but @HEATHXXII accidentally did it for him! .@TheEddieEdwards tried to prevent Rich Swann and @Walking_Weapon from winning the IMPACT World Tag Team titles.. but @HEATHXXII accidentally did it for him! #IMPACTonAXSTV https://t.co/TEmGcyxGQW

However, Heath put a stop to those attempts every time by attacking the number one contender. During the process, Heath ended up on the wrong side of Alexander after accidentally costing him and Swann their IMPACT World Tag Team title match against Taven and Bennett. It will be interesting to see if the three superstars can co-exist to defeat a common enemy in Honor No More.

Fans in India can catch Heath and other IMPACT Wrestling stars in action on Eurosport.

