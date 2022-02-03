Former champion gives his honest opinion on Matt Striker's departure from IMPACT Wrestling (Exclusive)

Former Tag Team Champion Hernandez recently shared his thoughts on Matt Striker's departure from IMPACT Wrestling.

Matt Striker signed with IMPACT Wrestling in January 2021 and joined D'Lo Brown at the commentary table. He was released from the company after just over a year ahead of the Hard To Kill pay-per-view.

Speaking to Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted, Hernandez heaped praise on Striker.

"I know Matt (Striker) from Lucha Underground,'' said Hernandez. ''I like him. I think he adds a lot to the commentary. I think he makes sure the person who's doing color commentary is real, when he was with Vampiro in Lucha Underground. I like his style and he makes sure he is very educated.''

The former champion also described how Striker gets viewers engaged in matches:

''He makes sure he always knows (moves) from each wrestler, the history of each match (... ) so in case it's the first time watching, you know something about the guy you are watching. So, I think Matt is more versed being a commentator and I was shocked that he was let go, I don't know what's going on but he is no longer there," Hernandez continued. (21:45-22:39)

Speculation on Matt Striker's release from IMPACT Wrestling

During his tenure at the promotion, Striker was part of the commentary team on some of the major pay-per-views before his release last month. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that Striker was released because the management wasn’t happy with his performance and that it was something that had been in the works for months. Tom Hannifan (formerly known as Tom Phillips) replaced him on commentary.

