Former champion gives his honest opinion on Moose's TNA World title reign (Exclusive)

Former Tag Team champion Hernandez recently shared his thoughts on reigning IMPACT world champion Moose.

Before his current reign as world champion, he briefly brought back the TNA world title at Rebellion in 2020 and defended it in unofficial matches against the likes of Hernandez, Suicide, and Tommy Dreamer. In February last year, Scott D'Amore sanctioned the title and had him defend it. He dropped the championship to Rich Swann at Sacrifice.

"That wasn't my call. TNA would never be the same. To me, TNA died about in 2016. Anything after that is TNA Junior. It's not the same product, it's not the same mindset, it's not the same creative, nothing. Moose is a good worker. I think he'll elevate his game up to a higher level but as far as TNA is concerned, apples to oranges (comparison) as far as TNA & IMPACT are concerned," Hernandez said.

Moose is on a collision course with W.Morrissey

The Wrestling God has defended his IMPACT world championship success against Matt Cardona and W.Morrissey in a Triple Threat match at Hard To Kill pay-per-view. During the match, there was an instance where Morrissey had him beat but due to the referee being knocked out, that didn't happen.

On the next episode of IMPACT Wrestling, Morrissey asked for a rematch for the title. The champion declined it and defended his title against Zicky Dice of The Learning Tree instead. On the latest episode of IMPACT Wrestling, Morrissey took on The Learning Tree in an eight-on-one handicap match and emerged victoriously.

However, after the match, a distraction from Brian Myers helped Moose take down Morrissey with a Spear. The two superstars are scheduled to battle each other at No Surrender for the world championship.

