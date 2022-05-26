'Have you ever met Vince Russo?' - How wrestling's most divisive figure made SoCal Val emotional (Exclusive)

Bro! Former WWE head-writer Vince Russo is one of the most divisive figures in professional wrestling with his strong opinions and unconventional booking style. For every one of his admirers, there's also a detractor who disagrees with his writing style.

SoCal Val, a popular figure from TNA (now IMPACT Wrestling), worked with Russo for several years and is a big fan of his.

When asked about Vince Russo during an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Val admitted that she became a little emotional when he invited her to his show. She added that she is shocked when people are critical of her former boss.

"Have you ever met Vince Russo? He's so awesome. First of all, he comes into the room doing this [imitates clapping]. You can hear him down the hall and you're like, here he comes. He was in charge of a lot of my promos with Jay Lethal and Sonjay Dutt. Backstage pretapes I should say rather. I was on his show once. I got a chance to thank him," Val said. [22"30 - 22:55]

The former IMPACT personality also went on to reveal why she got teary-eyed when she got the invitation from Vince Russo. She stated that it was because of how supportive he was during their time in the promotion.

"But the reason I got emotional a bit and the reason I was so [Russo] appreciative is because not only was he kind and respectful to us, but he let us have creative input. He liked all of our funny jokes like -- 'Hey maybe we could do it like this.' He'd let us sort of direct ourselves in a way." [23.08 - 23.22]

Catch the entire conversation with SoCal below:

Whether or not you agree with his booking philosophy, he ensures that every one of his appearances is truly entertaining.

