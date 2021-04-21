"I fought retirement to become IMPACT Wrestling Champion" - Rich Swann on being an underdog [Exclusive]

IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Rich Swann knows what it means to be an underdog, and he's raring to prove all his detractors wrong who think he cannot become the AEW Champion.

Swann is scheduled to face AEW Champion Kenny Omega at Rebellion 2021 on April 25 in a title vs. title match. Predictably, many fans believe Omega will walk out as the double champion by the end of the night due to his sheer star power.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Rich Swann revealed he has worked as an underdog for the entirety of his career. He said that people have always tried to bracket him into a certain category and tried to undermine his ability to reach the top level.

"You know that's funny because all my career I have been an underdog. I have always been the man that people have said that he's not going to get to this level, he's only a certain style of a person and a certain style of athlete, he can only be pigeonholed only to be this kind of wrestler."

Rich Swann pointed out that he won the IMPACT Wrestling Championship from Eric Young after returning from retirement. The win was a befitting reply to his critics who thought he wasn't equipped to be a world champion.

"But I have always gone out and proved the detractors wrong. I went out and said, 'Hey! You don't think I can do it? Well, guess what...I can.' I proved it when I became the IMPACT Wrestling Champion against Eric Young after fighting retirement."

Rich Swann is yearning to prove his detractors wrong at Rebellion 2021

Rich Swann recalled his win over Moose at Hard to Kill 2021, before which people were skeptical about Swann's chances of winning due to his size compared to the former self-proclaimed TNA Champion.

One man is GUARANTEED to walk out of #IMPACTRebellion THIS SUNDAY as both IMPACT and @AEW World Champion.



Will it be @GottaGetSwann or @KennyOmegamanX? #ThisIsRebellion pic.twitter.com/sObNxFLGz3 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 21, 2021

He claimed that his detractors should expect more of the same at Rebellion 2021, which is him proving everyone wrong, and raising the AEW Championship over his shoulder.

"I defeated Moose after everyone doubted the size difference. A modern-day David vs. Goliath battle, where I came out as the IMPACT Unified Champion, adding the TNA Championship to my collection. And I would say right now if the doubters strongly doubt me, they will see something they are used to, and that's Rich Swann overcoming adversity and holding up the AEW Championship."

