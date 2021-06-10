"I love wrestling with Bobby" - IMPACT Wrestling star heaps praise on WWE Champion 

IMPACT Wrestling star Eddie Edwards recently heaped praise on reigning WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and recalled their iconic feud from 2016.

Before reaching the heights of success in WWE, Lashley was a mainstay in the Nashville-based promotion, becoming a 4-time IMPACT Wrestling Champion. During his time in the company, Lashley had several memorable feuds, none more so than the one with Edwards.

Slammiversary can’t get here soon enough #DieHard#AnythingisPossible#Slammiversary #IMPACTonAXSTV https://t.co/RAQjIq2bJV — Edward Edwards (@TheEddieEdwards) June 9, 2021

Speaking to Lucha Libre Online, Eddie Edwards discussed winning the IMPACT Wrestling Championship from The Almighty One in October 2016 on an episode of IMPACT Wrestling.

Edwards stated that apart from being a freak of an athlete and a great wrestler, Lashley is one of the "nicest" people he has ever met in his career. He further stated that the moment he won the title still gives him the chills.

"I love wrestling with Bobby. He's a giant of a man who's a freak of an athlete, a great wrestler obviously, but also one of the nicest guys backstage, which is always great. You just saying that right now, it's giving me chills, because I think of that moment being in the ring where, you know, there's ups and downs in everybody’s career.”

Eddie Edwards wants to be the IMPACT Wrestling Champion again

Eddie Edwards also explained how important it is for him to hold the IMPACT Wrestling Championship above his shoulder. He revealed he wants to be the champion again due to his love and belief in the company.

In conclusion, Eddie Edwards said that being on top of the mountain as the champion would allow him to be the company's face and prime representative.

“I literally getting chills right now talking about it because that the end goal. That's what everybody wants to do. Everybody wants to be the champion. For me, I want to be the champion. I want to be the IMPACT Champion because of my love for the company and my belief in the company. So, being a champion, it says: ‘I'm the man on top of the mountain and I'm the one who's carrying everybody else. I'm the one."

Many have predicted IMPACT Wrestling Champion Kenny Omega to face Eddie Edwards at Slammiversary 2021, though it remains to be seen if this dream match transpires at the said pay-per-view or not.

Did you enjoy Bobby Lashley's IMPACT Wrestling run? Do you want Eddie Edwards to dethrone Kenny Omega as the champion at Slammiversary 2021? Sound off in the comments section below.

