"I'm a huge fan of NXT"- Former IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Taylor Wilde

The news of Taylor Wilde making her IMPACT Wrestling return has created a lot of buzz among professional wrestling fans. She holds the record of being the first IMPACT Wrestling star to win both the TNA Women's Knockout Championship and the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Championship.

Speaking to Lucha Libre Online, Wilde said though IMPACT Wrestling has her heart, she is a fan of NXT as well and admires stars like Io Shirai and Shotzi Blackheart.

"I’m saying nothing. I will say, like, IMPACT has always had my heart, formerly TNA, for what they've done for women's wrestling. But I am a huge fan of NXT. Io Shirai, Shotzi Blackheart."

Taylor Wilde further said that although her American visa is ready and she's coming back to wrestling, she doesn't want to confirm if she has signed with IMPACT Wrestling.

"There is some serious female talent, so I am coming back and I am coming back soon because my American visa has now been approved, but you have to keep your eyes peeled."

Wilde added that she's a big fan of all the companies and wants to keep her future plans a secret from the fans for the time being.

Apart from IMPACT Wrestling, Taylor Wilde also performed under the WWE brand many years ago

Advertisement

Taylor Wilde

Apart from achieving success in IMPACT Wrestling, Taylor Wilde also performed for WWE from 2006-2007. She wrestled in development territories like Deep South Wrestling and Florida Championship Wrestling before being let go by the company. After her WWE departure, Wilde quit professional wrestling until IMPACT Wrestling came knocking at her door.

Despite reports emerging that Wilde was present at the most recent tapings of IMPACT Wrestling, there is no confirmation if she has signed with the promotion. As such, it wouldn't be surprising if NXT or AEW also have an interest in signing her.

Do you think Taylor Wilde will sign with NXT or AEW? If yes, who would be your dream opponent for her? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.