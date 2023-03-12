"I was in the ring with Goldberg" - Johnny Swinger doesn't see himself at a disadvantage against IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander (Exclusive)

Johnny Swinger has no concerns about potentially standing opposite the current IMPACT World Champion, Josh Alexander.

Swinger has set himself the lofty target of winning 50 matches so that he can have his shot at the IMPACT World Title. His quest hit a major stumbling block last time out as he lost to Barry Horowitz with interference from The Kiss Demon.

Despite rarely finding himself on the winning end of things, Swinger dismissed the notion that he would be disadvantaged against the IMPACT Champion during an exclusive interview. The veteran pointed to his years of experience, having shared the ring with the likes of Goldberg and Kevin Nash.

"I think so, like you said I have got a lot of experience. I was in the ring with Goldberg, Kevin Nash, Kane, the Big Show, the biggest people that ever walked the planet. I don't think I'd be disadvantaged size-wise or ability-wise with anybody at this point. Like I said if that's what the people want then that's what we're going to give them," - Johnny Swinger said. (5:15 onwards.)

The IMPACT veteran shared high praise for 'Speedball' Mike Bailey

During the interview, the veteran spoke about another of the promotion's top stars in 'Speedball' Mike Bailey. Bailey has earned rave reviews thanks to his work on the independent scene and since arriving in IMPACT.

Perhaps the most notable of his appearances came when he challenged Josh Alexander for the world title, with the bout lasting just shy of sixty minutes.

Swinger described Bailey as someone who "just burst on the scene," praising the former X-Division Champion for his ability to work safely but in a believable manner.

"He's one of these guys that just burst on the scene, I'd never seen him before or heard of him, like where's this guy been? The stuff he does out there is amazing and it looks like it's killing you to death, but to be honest with you, I haven't seen anyone carted out on a stretcher or even anyone complaining after having a match with him." - Johnny Swinger said. (13:12 onwards)

Outside of his quest for the world championship, Johnny Swinger has been filling the role of Zicky Dice's mentor. He tasted tag gold in his previous run with TNA, so time will tell whether his current partnership brings another reign.

