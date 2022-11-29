IMPACT Wrestling announces major streaming deal

IMPACT Wrestling has announced a partnership with DAZN, which will air its shows in 170+ countries worldwide.

Starting November 29, DAZN will host IMPACT Wrestling's weekly IMPACT! flagship show, IMPACT+ Live Specials, and pay-per-view events. The deal also includes an extensive back catalog of the promotion's programs.

The multi-year agreement sees the promotion brought to DAZN in the UK, Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, France, Poland, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Japan, and Brazil, among other nations.

DAZN is a streaming app accessible via Smart TV, video game consoles, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, and Apple TV. It is further available to phone users on Apple and Android devices. Check out more availability options here.

Since 2002, the promotion, formerly known as TNA, has been one of the most prominent wrestling companies in North America. There are over 5,000 hours of content in the company's history.

IMPACT is already televised globally in 120 countries, airing on Anthem-owned AXS TV in the US, and Fight Network in Canada, the Commonwealth of Independent States, Latin America, Mexico, the UK, India, and Africa.

There are no more major shows for IMPACT Wrestling remaining in 2022, with Overdrive closing out its event calendar earlier this month. The first IMPACT event of 2023 will be Hard to Kill, which airs on January 13.

