"I've made more money losing than I ever made winning" - IMPACT veteran Johnny Swinger has no concerns over his win/loss record (Exclusive)

IMPACT veteran Johnny Swinger has found himself on the losing end more often than not. However, during a recent Sportskeeda exclusive interview, he revealed that his record doesn't bother him.

Johnny Swinger last fought against fellow perennial loser Barry Horowitz in IMPACT Wrestling. The battle came as part of Swinger's attempt to reach 50 wins and earn a shot at Josh Alexander's World Championship. However, the veteran was plagued with another appearance from his nemesis, the Kiss Demon, and subsequently lost the match to Horowitz.

Swinger spoke about The Demon and his win/loss record during an interview with Sportskeeda. He revealed that he will seek revenge for 'entertainment purposes' but has no issues with being on the losing end of things.

"Yeah you could say that for entertainment purposes. But as far as the losing thing goes I've made more money losing than I ever made winning. So I'm okay with it," - Johnny Swinger said. (1:35 onwards)

The IMPACT veteran also discussed his rivalry with The Demon

The veteran spoke of his history with The Demon, which dates back to their WCW days in the 90s. It wasn't just his recent bout against Barry Horowitz, Swinger's rival has also proved to be a thorn in his side during last year's Call Your Shot gauntlet match. The Demon eliminated Swinger from the bout.

"Definitely yeah, me and The Demon actually we go way back all the way to WCW. So yeah we've got a really long history and it's kind of been re-visited here at IMPACT starting at Bound for Glory almost two years ago now when he showed up, out of nowhere after what 15 years maybe. He's a nemesis of mine, a thorn in my side, so to speak. I think we've got a real interesting thing going I'm pretty excited with it," - Johnny Swinger said. (1:00-1:35)

Outside of his quest for gold, Swinger has been working as a mentor to Zicky Dice. Time will tell whether their luck changes in the future.

