"I wanna be at the highest level for as long as I can" Eddie Edwards on what's next for him in IMPACT Wrestling (Exclusive)

Eddie Edwards has done it all in IMPACT Wrestling, but that doesn't mean he's resting on his laurels. Quite the opposite, he's always looking for the next challenge. There are quite a few new names in the company he's yet to get a real feud out of, and he believes his near future could involve checking some of those names off.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, now that PCO has been buried, Eddie Edwards is looking for some fresh talent:

"Obviously the goal is always to be around that world title picture or be around one of the main stories that's going on our TV show. But I'm aware that you can't be there all the time, nonstop. I'm okay with that. I'd love to work with some of the guys I'd never worked with... Guys that I can teach something or perhaps they can teach me something. But, you know, different match-ups. Different stories and angles I'd like to try." (3:30 mark onwards)

Eddie Edwards hopes to be going strong like PCO later in his career

One of the greatest success stories in recent years, wrestling-wise, is the second wind of Pierre Carl Oullet, or Perfect Creation One, PCO. After retiring in 2011 following a career that started all the way back in the 80s, he returned to the indies in 2016 and found himself in Ring of Honor by 2018.

PCO reinvented himself, joining Villain Enterprises and soon captured the ROH World Championship. He's been one of the most entertaining wrestlers on the scene in the past four years. So much so, that even Eddie Edwards admits he wants to be like him when his career nears its end.

"You know, I applaud him, honestly. For what he does and what he's able to do at a high level. For how long he's been doing it at his age, he's a success story. Sure I want to kill him and I try to bury him, but he's a success story. He's been living his dream since 1987 at a professional level, and he's still doing it at a high level. To me, it gives me hope because he's doing it at his age now."

Edwards continued:

"I'm getting older, I'm not getting any younger. I look at him and I think that, hopefully, that can be me. Maybe I won't be doing as many crazy things as him or trying to break all these strength and power records. But for me, I still wanna be doing professional wrestling at the highest level for as long as I can. I look at him and I think, ''Maybe I have more time than I think.'"

Eddie Edwards knows something about reinventing himself, as he's already accomplished that back in 2018 after Sami Callihan broke his face with a baseball bat. Edwards is able to fit into whatever style or story that needs to be told, so it's safe to say that, much like PCO, we'll be seeing him at a high level for many years to come.

