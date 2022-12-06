"It's something I never thought I'd be doing" - Eddie Edwards on his latest controversial moment in IMPACT Wrestling (Exclusive)

Eddie Edwards has had quite a controversial year inside IMPACT Wrestling and spoke about his experience with the invasive group known as Honor No More.

In early 2022, IMPACT Wrestling was tormented by a group of wrestlers from Ring of Honor. The Kingdom, Kenny King, Vincent, and PCO all showed up to attack the stars of the promotion. In December 2021, immediately following Final Battle, ROH was put on hiatus as everyone contracted to the company was released.

After that shocking development, the group came together in IMPACT, jaded by their experience and claiming to have no more honor left. Now they were out for themselves, but by February revealed that Eddie Edwards was in fact the man responsible for bringing them to IMPACT Wrestling.

Though it didn't go exactly as planned, Eddie Edwards enjoyed his time with the group. While speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Edwards spoke on the shortcomings of Honor No More. But of course, the Heart and Soul of IMPACT Wrestling is looking to the future.

"You know, sometimes the stars don't align. We had our mission, we had our goals that we tried to achieve. Sometimes you fall short. That's what happened, and people move on and get to do other things, and for me that's okay. I've done it before, I'll switch up what I'm doing. I'll go back to the drawing board and see what I can come up with."

Eddie Edwards buries his past in IMPACT Wrestling

The group disbanded in October when The Kingdom dropped the IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Titles to Heath and Rhino. They, along with Maria Kanellis and Vincent, left the promotion soon after. Eddie Edwards, though, has been embroiled in a feud with the monster of the group, PCO.

He's no stranger when it comes to cinematic matches or segments, as Edwards has battled the likes of Sami Callihan and the Hardy Boyz years prior. Still, this was a chance for the veteran to indulge in something different, something that IMPACT Wrestling has managed to make their own.

Edwards addressed his most recent segment with the Frankenstein of IMPACT Wrestling, where he buried his old stablemate in the desert of Las Vegas.

"Anytime you can step outside your comfort zone, it's pretty cool. As long as you're open to new experiences, and that was. I was lucky enough to do some stuff with Sami Callihan back when he broke my face with a baseball bat. We did some stuff in the woods and some cinematic-type stuff. I also did at least one thing at the Hardy Compound a few years ago. I welcome the chance to do it, because it's something different."

He added:

"We were in the middle of nowhere in Las Vegas filming this. It's something I never thought I'd be doing in the world of professional wrestling. Me and PCO get to go try and create something new and something different. And we still get to tell the story that is Eddie Edwards vs PCO. We still get to move forward with that story, but we get to do it slightly differently from the rest of the show right now.

It was an exciting moment in their feud, and it doesn't look like PCO's done just yet. With his hand emerging from where he was buried, we can only assume he'll be back for Eddie down the road.

Now it seems that Eddie Edwards will battle another familiar face, ROH's Delirious. One has to wonder just how many ghosts from his past we'll see reconnect with the former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion. It's a somewhat familiar story, especially around the holidays. Although knowing IMPACT and Edwards, it will be tough to predict where it will lead.

