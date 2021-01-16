IMPACT Champion Rich Swann furious at company for changing Hard to Kill main event

IMPACT Wrestling World Champion, Rich Swann arrived at IMPACT headquarters and instantly confronted IMPACT Wrestling Executive Vice President Scott D'Amore about his decision to replace Alex Shelley with Moose.

IMPACT Wrestling announced that Moose is to replace Shelley in the main event of Hard to Kill. The match up now places Moose, the number one contender for Swann's title on the same team to face AEW Champion, Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

The news broke while Swann was on his way to the event on a plane and therefore he only received the information when he landed.

Moose is the number one contender to Swann's IMPACT Championship

Moose defeated Swann's friend, Willie Mack in a brutal "I Quit" match to get there. Therefore champion and challenger have a deep-rooted hatred and Swann had this to say when found out —

"Yo Scott dog, what the hell Moose bro? Really Moose? What do you mean you tried to get hold of me. I didn't get no phone call, I didn't get no email. Moose? Really? Moose dog? This is the guy that beat the cr*p out of Willy Mack, one of my best friends and you expect me to stand alongside this dude? A fake world champion? The guy who carries around the TNA World title?"

D'Amore replied to Swann with a passionate and inspirational speech —

"Do you want to win this match? Do you remember lying out on the ground out here when those guys jumped you? You need someone who can have your back and look I'm not telling you Moose is going to win gentleman of the year and I'm not telling you that Moose is the nicest guy in the world but I've known him a long time and if there's one thing he loves more than himself is winning. He did it on the NFL and he's done it in wrestling. He shows up and gives it in the ring. So let me asked you this, you want cool, ok we'll take him out or do you want to go in there with best chance of winning? Do you want to go in there with a beast who is going to everything he can to win a match? Do you go out there and prove yourselves?"

Advertisement

The speech calmed Swann who responded by saying that he would work with Moose in the main event of IMPACT Wrestling's Hard to Kill.

Will Swann and Moose be able to coexist against Omega and the Good Brothers? Stay tuned to SK Wrestling for the latest wrestling news.