"It was a great surprise!" - IMPACT legend Gail Kim discusses the company's relationship with AEW [Exclusive]

Gail Kim has revealed how she reacted to the news of IMPACT Wrestling's relationship with All Elite Wrestling.

In a recent conversation with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Rick Ucchino, the multi-time Knockouts Champion and TNA Hall of Famer called the news a "great surprise," saying she was unaware of the new relationship until the news broke, despite being a member of the IMPACT team.

Gail Kim also said she's pleased to see the new working relationship receiving positive feedback from wrestling fans around the world.

Here are Gail Kim's comments on the relationship between IMPACT Wrestling and AEW:

"Honestly? I was shocked when it happened! I think because people think I work in the office that I know everything that’s going on, but I don’t, because I’m Talent Relations and a Producer… Sometimes I’m out of the loop or other talent tell me, or I find out from social media… So, when AEW happened, it was a great surprise!… In a lot of fans’ minds they’re like, “OK, but what is AEW getting out of it?” But I think it’s just been getting positive feedback. All the fans want to see things like this, they love mixing it up. Having something fresh and new. It’s just exciting!.. I love that they’re doing it, they’re taking risks. If you don’t take any risks, you don’t get a payoff, right? I think its a great thing that they’re doing."

As she stated in the interview, Gail Kim is currently working as a Producer and in the Talent Relations department at IMPACT Wrestling. Kim retired from in-ring competition in 2019 and has since served the pro wrestling industry behind the scenes, as well as taking on several on-screen roles as well.

Gail Kim was inducted into the TNA Hall of Fame

I'll never forget being the first woman inducted into the @ImpactWrestling Hall of Fame. This dress represents a truly special moment, and I'm proud to donate it to #Dresslemania and my @thegawTV sisters. Proceeds benefit @GirlUp! Bid here:https://t.co/9jKaJ9sxlR — Gail Kim-Irvine (@gailkimITSME) April 2, 2021

Advertisement

Thanks to her tremendous contributions to the promotion over the years, Gail Kim was officially announced as the first-ever female inductee into the TNA Hall of Fame in 2016.

She is a seven-time Knockouts Champion, a one-time WWE Women's Champion and was also ranked number one on PWI's top 50 female wrestlers list in 2012.

If any quotes are taken from this interview, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and Rick Ucchino.