"Things don't seem as authentic" - Former WWE star JONAH says he was held back creatively in NXT

JONAH, formerly known as Bronson Reed in WWE, has revealed that he was held back creatively during his time on NXT.

The former NXT North American Champion was released from his contract in July alongside several other talent due to budget cuts. JONAH has appeared in New Japan Pro Wrestling and IMPACT Wrestling since parting ways with the sports entertainment juggernaut.

During a recent interview with Daily Star, JONAH opened up about his run in IMPACT, and how it differs from NXT. He stated that he has some creative freedom in the promotion while WWE held back his creative part.

“In Impact, I feel like you're able to have some freedom creatively, when it comes to matches and also promos. I recently did a 'Top Dog' promo on Josh, which was all my idea, and they let me shoot it and they liked it – and it worked out perfectly. And sometimes, I'm not bagging on WWE or NXT, but sometimes it feels like your creative part is sort of held back because they have so many various writers and producers that sometimes things don't seem as authentic as they could be,” said JONAH.

#TOPDOG ɪ ᴋɴᴏᴡ ᴡʜᴏ ɪ ᴀᴍ. ᴀɴᴅ ᴀꜰᴛᴇʀ ᴀʟʟ ᴛʜᴇꜱᴇ ʏᴇᴀʀꜱ, ᴛʜᴇʀᴇ’ꜱ ᴀ ᴠɪᴄᴛᴏʀʏ ɪɴ ᴛʜᴀᴛ. ɪ ᴋɴᴏᴡ ᴡʜᴏ ɪ ᴀᴍ. ᴀɴᴅ ᴀꜰᴛᴇʀ ᴀʟʟ ᴛʜᴇꜱᴇ ʏᴇᴀʀꜱ, ᴛʜᴇʀᴇ’ꜱ ᴀ ᴠɪᴄᴛᴏʀʏ ɪɴ ᴛʜᴀᴛ.#TOPDOG https://t.co/qlNND0pNys

JONAH says he received help from several ex-WWE stars in IMPACT Wrestling

JONAH, an Australian-native, met up with fellow Aussies Cassie Lee, Jessie McKay and Tenille Dashwood at IMPACT Wrestling. Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay, formerly known as The IIconics, were also let go by WWE earlier this year.

JONAH stated that they all formed a support network and the wrestlers helped him settle into his new in-ring surroundings.

“You know, I think we've all sort of banded together. There's some of us in Impact, and some of us in WWE, and we all do live in Florida. So when we can catch up and get together, we do. It's great to have that support network,” said JONAH.

The 33 year old star made his IMPACT Wrestling in-ring debut against Jai Vidal a couple of weeks ago. He's scheduled to face Josh Alexander at the Hard To Kill pay-view-event.

