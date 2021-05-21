Impact teases Daniel Bryan's arrival in new Slammiversary promo

IMPACT Wrestling has once again referred to several former WWE superstars, including one Daniel Bryan, in their new Slammiversary 2021 promotional video. The company will hold the 17th edition of the event on July 17th this year.

Surprisingly, the promo package teased the arrival of Daniel Bryan, whose contract with WWE expired last month. The promo video for Slammiversary is based on IMPACT Wrestling's direct reference to the 'Black Day' in WWE.

Last year on April 15th, WWE released more than 20 superstars due to budget cuts. Lightning struck once again on the 15th of April this year, as 10 superstars were released from their contract.

We are on the road to #Slammiversary on July 17th where our world changes again. pic.twitter.com/CHOEVS0pVc — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 21, 2021

Daniel Bryan, Samoe Joe, The IIconics, Forgotten Sons, Mickie James and Chelsea Green were all teased to appear at Slammiversary on July 17th. This is not the first time IMPACT Wrestling has teased something like this.

They teased a relatively similar promotional package a few months ago. This time, however, it turned out slightly different as they've referenced Daniel Bryan as well.

It remains to be seen if any of the above mentioned superstars will sign to IMPACT Wrestling, or appear at Slammiversary.

The 90-day non-compete clause for several former WWE wrestlers would expire by the time the Slammiversary comes around. There's a slight chance that we might witness some of them on the show.

Will Daniel Bryan sign with IMPACT Wrestling?

Daniel Bryan is a former WWE champion

The future of Daniel Bryan is one of the most discussed topics in the pro wrestling world today. Bryan lost to Roman Reigns in a Universal Championship match on Friday Night Smackdown about a month ago.

Reports would then begin to emerge that Daniel Bryan is no longer under WWE contract for the first time since 2010. At this stage of his career, Bryan intends to have a much lighter schedule moving forward.

IMPACT Wrestling can provide him with a schedule he desires. If Byran signs up with IMPACT Wrestling, it will send shockwaves all over the world. Most importantly, it will be a golden draw for IMPACT Wrestling.

Daniel Bryan is a technically sound wrestler who can elevate any superstar's stature. He could have some mouth-watering feuds with the likes of Moose and Sami Callihan, just to name a few.

Only time will tell if the American Dragon will sign up with the IMPACT promotion.

What do you make of Daniel Bryan's contract situation? Do you think he'll sign with IMPACT Wrestling? Could he just re-sign with WWE? Sound off in the comment section below!