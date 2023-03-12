IMPACT veteran Johnny Swinger talks potential clash with Joe Hendry; likens their ability to play off of others (Exclusive)

Johnny Swinger and Joe Hendry are two of the most entertaining names on IMPACT's roster. Swinger had the chance to talk about a potential showdown with the Digital Media Champion during a Sportskeeda exclusive interview.

Swinger has set himself an ambitious goal to challenge for the IMPACT World Championship currently held by Josh Alexander. To get that shot, he will need to win 50 matches, a lofty target for the veteran better known for losing.

Joe Hendry has cemented himself as one of the most entertaining names on the roster, capturing the Digital Media Championship which he has held for 140 days.

Swinger spoke about Joe Hendry during an interview with Sportskeeda. He likened Hendry to himself for the fact that they are both entertainers capable of working off of their opponents.

"When I saw Joe Hendry come in I was like, 'here comes another guy that'- I actually pride myself on being able to play off anybody, I can do a thirty-second skit with Lance Storm that everybody will be talking about, he's just got to stand there with a blank stare on his face. I like working with other people and I was never one to stand in front of a camera by myself holding a microphone trying to get a point across," Johnny Swinger said. [From 6:50 onwards]

Fans can watch IMPACT Wrestling in a variety of ways. They have a multi-year streaming deal with DAZN. But fans can also check out the promotion with IMPACT Plus and Insiders.

The IMPACT veteran spoke further on the dream matches he has and wants to have in the promotion

Swinger is an industry veteran, having competed not only with IMPACT but also WWE and WCW previously. He has shared the ring with a variety of legendary names in the business, including the likes of Goldberg and Kevin Nash.

The veteran is more than aware of his track record too, recalling the fact during his interview. He outlined Alexander as an ideal opponent owing to the fact they have yet to share a ring with one another.

"I've wrestled almost everybody, I mean even if you look- I've wrestled Moose, I've never wrestled Josh [Alexander] so that would be something cool. I've already wrestled Joe Hendry a couple times. I don't mean to say 'hey I've done it all' but I really have wrestled everyone there is available to," Johnny Swinger said. [From 08:15 onwards]

Time will tell whether Swinger will get his 50 wins and subsequent title shot. He may have to prevent The Demon's interference to get the victories rolling.

