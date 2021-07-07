IMPACT Wrestling veteran shares update about the ailing Terry Funk 

IMPACT Wrestling veteran Tommy Dreamer has shared an update about wrestling legend Terry Funk, who was recently moved into an assisted living facility after being diagnosed with dementia.

Soon after news of Funk's dwindling health emerged, many stars and fans sent their wishes to the 77-year old and his family. Tommy Dreamer, too, recently revealed on Instagram that he had spoken to Funk and stated that the latter was keeping in good spirits.

The IMPACT Wrestling star further wrote that Terry Funk was grateful for all the outpouring of love and support from his fans and colleagues. In conclusion, Dreamer mentioned that Funk wants to return from retirement soon and weave his current medical struggles into an on-screen angle.

"Everyone needs to relax. I spoke to Terry Funk TODAY. I speak w/him a lot. He is in good health mentally. He is 77 & so on point w/many things. He said he used to be middle aged & crazy now he is old aged & crazier. He also loves all the attention from the fans & now wants to come out of retirement & do an angle out of this. #Forever #ECW," wrote Tommy Dreamer

Terry Funk's contribution to hardcore wrestling is immeasurable

Terry Funk is undoubtedly one of the greatest to ever lace up a pair of wrestling boots. He's one of the pioneers of hardcore wrestling, having revolutionized the style through his work in the mid and late 90s.

Despite starting his career as a traditional grappler, skilled in the technical aspects of wrestling, Funk evolved his style once he stepped foot into ECW. Here, Terry Funk donned an unhinged persona, embarking upon a career-defining run and becoming a two-time ECW Champion in the process.

Yes, Mr. Funk is currently receiving residential care for his multiple health issues, which do affect his mind as well as the rest of his body. As you can imagine, some days are better than others. He & his family appreciate all of your kind words!



FOREVER! pic.twitter.com/xTN38dLR7n — Terry Funk (@TheDirtyFunker) July 6, 2021

Apart from that, Funk became a three-time WCW Hardcore Champion, two-time WCW United States Champion, and won the WWE Tag Team Championships with Cactus Jack, aka Mick Foley, once. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009 for his rich body of work.

We at Sportskeeda wish Terry Funk a speedy recovery and strength to his family in these distressing times.

