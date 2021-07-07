Terry Funk health update - Reports

As of late, Terry Funk has been battling health issues that have deteriorated over time. The hardcore icon is currently 77 years old and has had a long and successful career, inspiring generations of up and coming wrestlers.

On Don Muraco's Magnificent Podcast, Don Muraco himself provided an update on Terry Funk's health. Muraco gathered the information after talking to Scott Casey, who informed him that Funk was now residing in an assisted living facility for people who are suffering from dementia:

"I heard that Terry Funk is in a home for the disabled and dementia." Muraco said. "I know his wife passed away two or three years ago . . . I don't know who he's with or what's going on and Paul Orndorff as well. I saw a disturbing Facebook on him. He was disoriented in dementia"

Terry Funk is one of the most influential wrestlers of all time

Deathmatches are one of the many things Funk is popular for. In recent memory, AEW held its first ever Exploding Barbed Wire deathmatch, which was a direct callback to hardcore icons like Terry Funk, Mick Foley and Atushi Onita.

An exploding barbed wire bat to the face of @JonMoxley!

Order #AEWRevolution now on all major providers, @brlive, and @FiteTV (international fans) pic.twitter.com/8Qq7sjEXBl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 8, 2021

Terry Funk is also renowned for his longevity when it comes to competing inside the squared circle. Funk had a long career and wrestled into his seventies with his most recent match taking place in 2017 when he tagged alongside The Rock N' Roll Express to take on the team of Brian Christopher, Doug Gilbert and Jerry Lawler.

Just Added!!!



The Rock N Roll Express & Terry Funk

VS

Jerry Lawler, Brian Christopher & Doug Gilbert@BTWProRP on the #HSWN #Rasslin' pic.twitter.com/aiwI9ekppc — #HSWN (@HighspotsWN) September 27, 2017

Funk will always remain a legend within the industry and his contributions to the business could never go unnoticed. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2009.

