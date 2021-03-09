"I think we would create magic" - IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann discusses his rivalries with Moose and Kenny Omega (Exclusive)

IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Rich Swann has his sights set on a major dream match that could potentially make history. In a recent interview, he stated that he wants to face AEW World Champion Kenny Omega in a Champion vs. Champion Match.

Swann spoke with SK Wrestling about various topics, including his current run with the title, his rivalry with Moose, and a potential match with Omega.

As IMPACT gears up for Sacrifice on March 13th, the reigning titleholder is facing challenges from all sides. He’s not only going to tangle with the TNA World Champion, but it appears that the AEW World Champion may be coming up on his dance card, too. Swann made it clear that he would welcome that buzzworthy clash.

"You know, I'd love to put my World Heavyweight Championship on the line against AEW's World Champion, Kenny Omega," Swann said. "With just that interaction that we had at Hard to Kill, when we finally met... I knew that if it was just us in that ring? I think we would create magic."

Swann looked back at Hard To Kill, where he got the chance to share the ring with Omega in an historic tag team match. The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion hinted that the opening of the "forbidden door" could make the aforementioned Champion vs. Champion Match possible.

"I think it does nothing but great for the industry. With Hard to Kill, which just happened in January, you had two world champions, from two different companies, from two different television stations, standing in the same ring. That was huge."

"I think that the forbidden door, if you will, is busted wide open. That door is busted off the hinges right now."

In the meantime, Swann is focused on the near future, as he'll face a major challenge at Sacrifice. There, he'll defend the title against Moose, and the IMPACT World Champion isn't taking this task lightly.

"But, I can't look past past March 13th and Sacrifice. For all we know, Moose could pummel me, and become the new IMPACT World Champion. He could go out and prove that he's the better man, like he's been saying all along."

IMPACT Wrestling fans have been looking forward to a clash between Swann and Moose for months now, and their title match is almost here. In the main event at Sacrifice, these two stars will clash for IMPACT's most prestigious championship.

Rich Swann is carrying on the legacy of the David vs. Goliath story

Swann also explained how he's been able to break through as a former cruiserweight star that won the world championship in the heavyweight division. He credits some of the people he grew up watching, like Eddie Guerrero or Rey Mysterio, as his inspirations.

"You know, I think (my reign) definitley inspires some guys," Swann said. "A couple guys who inspired me - Eddie Guerrero and Rey Mysterio, Jr. They've done it. They've battle the Goliaths, if you will."

"So, to be carrying on that story - that 'David vs. Goliath' story - after being as some people would say, pigeonholed in a certain category, is definitely a great deal."

Additionally, Swann stated that he has enjoyed having the chance to prove himself as a wrestler who can do it all. He has successfully locked up with cruiserweights and heavyweights throughout his run with IMPACT Wrestling. In the process, he has showed the world that he has no limits in the ring.

"When I came in to IMPACT Wrestling... to show that I'm more than just a cruiserweight. I have no limits. I can wrestle with the bigger wrestlers, heavyweights. It definitely was a chance to prove what kind of performer I am, and I love it."

Fans will have to wait and see what happens at Sacrifice. If Swann retains the IMPACT World Championship, it might just be a matter of time until he gets his wish and defends the gold against Kenny Omega.