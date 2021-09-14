IMPACT Wrestling announces Knockouts Knockdown event

IMPACT Wrestling will have its own all-women's event this October.

Following in the footsteps of NWA Empowerrr, Gail Kim and IMPACT Wrestling announced this evening that the company would hold their own all-women's event on Saturday, 9th October, on IMPACT Plus.

This event, much like the other ones on IMPACT Plus as of late, will be pretaped. The company plans to record it this weekend during their three-day block of television tapings in Nashville.

BREAKING: As revealed by @gailkimITSME, the all Knockouts event Knockouts Knockdown will return on October 9th on @IMPACTPlusApp!



See the matches LIVE in person this Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Skyway Studios in Nashville. TICKETS: https://t.co/s1Ual6oioC pic.twitter.com/fpPqVOdH7P — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 13, 2021

IMPACT Wrestling will honor Daffney with a Memorial Monster's Ball match

While details are minimal, we know that former WWE NXT Superstar Mercedes Martinez will be part of Knockouts Knockdown. We haven't seen Martinez compete since her WWE release on August 6.

Gail Kim also announced that there would be a special Daffney Memorial Monster's Ball match at the event. For those unaware, Daffney competed in the first-ever Women's Monster's Ball match for IMPACT Wrestling back in 2009 against Taylor Wilde.

The following is a press release from IMPACT Wrestling regarding the Knockouts Knockdown event:

IMPACT Wrestling is bringing back an all-Knockouts event this upcoming weekend in Nashville, Tennessee: The Knockouts Knockdown will be filmed in The IMPACT Zone at Skyway Studios, starting Friday, September 17.

Knockouts Knockdown, confirmed and announced tonight by IMPACT Hall of Famer Gail Kim, will air on IMPACT Plus and for IMPACT Ultimate Insiders on YouTube – and was last held in 2017 in Orlando, Florida.

Knockouts Knockdown will feature several new Knockouts competing in the IMPACT ring – led by Mercedes Martinez, who once ranked No. 2 of the best 50 female singles wrestlers in the PWI Female 50. Mercedes has won championships worldwide and, in 2019, was ranked in the Top 10 women’s wrestlers of the year by Sports Illustrated.

Knockouts Knockdown will also feature the return of multiple IMPACT Knockouts who have not appeared in The IMPACT Zone for years. Christy Hemme, it was announced Monday, will have a major role in Knockouts Knockdown. Hemme, part of the Knockouts Division when it began in 2007, is a former Knockout Of The Year award-winner.

“I am so excited for Knockouts Knockdown when females from across the wrestling landscape will take over The IMPACT Zone, with female wrestlers, referees, announcers, and more,” said Gail Kim, the first-ever IMPACT Knockouts Champion who was a record-setting 7-time Knockouts Champion for a combined 711-days.

Kim also confirmed that one of the matches set for the Knockouts Knockdown would be the Monster’s Ball, which will honor the late Knockout, Daffney, who was the first Knockout to participate in a Monster’s Ball Match – in 2009, at the Sacrifice pay-per-view – when she battled Taylor Wilde.

“There is so much planned and so much excitement for Knockouts Knockdown – I know the fans will be excited to watch it live this weekend, starting Friday afternoon, at The IMPACT Zone in Nashville,” Kim said. “Doing something to honor Daffney’s memory is something that everyone involved with the event and others are thrilled to be able to do.

“She was a great wrestler and a better person. No one will forget Daffney; we want to honor her.”

Knockouts Knockdown will feature the Daffney Memorial Monster's Ball match - a tribute to Daffney, who competed in the first Knockouts Monster's Ball alongside @RealTaylorWilde in 2009. pic.twitter.com/MHyzdraK21 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 13, 2021

