IMPACT Wrestling announces massive tour Down Under

IMPACT Wrestling is set to present a 4-day, 2-show IMPACT Down Under Tour in late June and early July.

The stars of the IMPACT Zone will be in Wagga Wagga, New South Wales, Australia, starting Thursday, June 29. Two wrestling shows will be held on Friday, the 30th, and Saturday, July 1, at the Equex Centre.

IMPACT replaced New Japan Pro-Wrestling in Australia as NJPW had scheduling conflicts and issues pertaining to the availability of talent. These issues have also seen the postponement of the NJPW Oceania Cup.

IMPACT President Scott D'Amore thanked the NSW Government and Regional Events Acceleration Fund for their support:

“We are so excited to bring IMPACT Wrestling to the great fans of Australia, with a big thank you to the NSW Government and the Regional Events Acceleration Fund for helping this tour.”

He went on to elaborate on what fans can expect during the tour:

“Australian fans will see the stars of IMPACT Wrestling in-action, in-person and will experience first-hand the excitement, energy and emotion of The IMPACT Zone when we hit the city of Wagga Wagga.”

IMPACT @IMPACTWRESTLING #visitwagga



FULL DETAILS: BREAKING: IMPACT is coming to Wagga Wagga, New South Wales, Australia for four days of activities including two marquee wrestling shows on June 30 and July 1 at the Equex Centre. #RegionalNSW FULL DETAILS: impactwrestling.com/2023/05/08/imp… BREAKING: IMPACT is coming to Wagga Wagga, New South Wales, Australia for four days of activities including two marquee wrestling shows on June 30 and July 1 at the Equex Centre. #RegionalNSW #visitwagga FULL DETAILS: impactwrestling.com/2023/05/08/imp… https://t.co/VYOVCQ4EKg

What can fans expect from IMPACT Wrestling's tour Down Under?

The IMPACT Down Under Tour will feature almost every single major star in the company, multiple championship matches, and special challenge matches against the very best Australia-based wrestlers. These shows will be broadcast on FITE TV and across various international broadcast platforms, digital and social media.

Wrestling podcaster Conrad Thompson is also set to be part of the IMPACT Down Under Tour, where he will host a live podcast on Sunday, July 2. Speaking about the tour, he said:

“This is my first time in Australia … I am really looking forward to seeing the fans and having an awesome experience in Wagga Wagga.”

FITE TV's COO, Michael Weber, also spoke about their partnership with IMPACT Wrestling, stating:

“FITE is thrilled to distribute another great event from our long-time partner, IMPACT Wrestling, which continues to grow its international market with these live shows in Australia, available worldwide exclusively on FITE.”

Cam Vale, managing director of Australia-based GLO Sports, also mentioned that his company is proud to facilitate the partnership between IMPACT and the NSW Government.

He also spoke about the opportunity IMPACT is giving to Australian wrestlers, referees, and ring announcers. He added that this could be an "amazing development opportunity" for the region.

Tickets for the IMPACT Down Under Tour will go on sale on Saturday, May 13, at 7 PM EST (Sunday, May 14, 9 AM AEST) at www.oceaniaprowrestling.com and via www.intix.com.au.

Poll : 0 votes