IMPACT Wrestling announces Slammiversay 2021 date 

IMPACT Wrestling officially announced on Twitter that Slammiversary 2021 pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, July 17. During last month's Rebellion 2021 event, IMPACT Wrestling released a teaser revealing that Slammiversary will air sometime in July.

Now that the date for the event has been confirmed, fans can start fantasy booking the card, which is sure to feature plenty of surprises.

We can officially confirm that #Slammiversary will take place on Saturday July 17th LIVE on PPV! pic.twitter.com/Om0cRVNYL6 — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) May 13, 2021

Considering the non-compete clause of the recently-released WWE Superstars ends in July, there's a possibility a few of them might show up at Slammiversary.

IMPACT Wrestling has teased the returns of Samoa Joe, Mickie James, and Chelsea Green on the pay-per-view. Apart from them, NJPW stars Kazuchika Okada and Tetsuya Naito also feature in the promotional video.

IMPACT Wrestling has two more events lined up before Slammiversary 2021. Under Siege will air IMPACT Plus on May 15, while Against All Odds pay-per-view is scheduled for June 12.

IMPACT Wrestling: Under Siege has a stacked card

IMPACT Wrestling's Under Siege event, which is just a couple of days away, has a pretty strong card.

The show will be headlined by a six-way clash between Chris Bey, Sami Callihan, Moose, Trey Miguel, Matt Cardona, and Chris Sabin. The winner will challenge IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Kenny Omega for a title match.

Omega will also be in action, where he'll team up with The Good Brothers to take on Eddie Edwards and FinJuice (David Finlay and Juice Robinson).

IMPACT Wrestling's latest acquisition, W. Morrissey (Big Cass), will square off with Willie Mack at the event. Plus, Knockouts Tag Team Champions Jordynne Grace and Rachael Ellering will defend their titles against Fire N'Flava.

Check out the updated card for the below:

#1 Contender’s Match: Chris Bey vs. Matt Cardona vs. Chris Sabin vs. Sami Callihan vs. Moose vs. Trey Miguel.

Kenny Omega & The Good Brothers vs. Eddie Edwards & FinJuice

Knockouts Tag Team Champions Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering vs. Fire N’ Flava.

W. Morrisey vs. Willie Mack

Brian Myers vs. Black Taurus

X-Division Championship - Josh Alexander (c) vs. El Phantasmo

Su Yung and Kimber Lee vs. Taylor Wilde and Tenille Dashwood

#1 Contender's Match for IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Championships: Ace Austin and Madman Fulton vs. TJP and Petey Williams vs. Acey Romero and Larry D vs. Rohit Raju and Mahabali Shera

Knockouts Championship: Deonna Purrazzo (C vs. Havok

