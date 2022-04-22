"It's stupid" - Moose explains why he won't be a belt collector in IMPACT Wrestling (Exclusive)

Moose has no intentions of going after any other championships in IMPACT Wrestling. He confirmed the same to Sportskeeda's Arunava Ghoshal during a recent media teleconference call.

IMPACT Wrestling legends like Kurt Angle, Bobby Lashley, and Austin Aries didn't hesitate to win almost every title available on the roster during their time on the promotion. Kenny Omega even had his recent 'belt collector' run when he held the AEW, AAA, and IMPACT World Championships at the same time.

However, current IMPACT World Champion Moose made it clear that he doesn't want to follow the same route as there would be nothing special about it.

"I think, the whole ‘Belt collector’ thing is played out, it’s stupid, it’s not special, everybody does it. I want to be the guy that holds one title and defends that one title as long as possible," Moose said. (0:10-0:22)

Moose reveals future plans as IMPACT Wrestling's World Champion

IMPACT Digital Media Champion Matt Cardona has been enjoying an amazing run lately and currently possesses six titles (excluding the Internet Championship) to his name. Due to this feat, many fans even call him one of the best wrestlers on the IMPACT Wrestling roster, but Moose seems to disagree.

Matt Cardona @TheMattCardona Dear wrestling promoters,



Please stop booking me against your champions. My suitcase is too heavy and is ripping.



Love,

Matt Cardona Dear wrestling promoters,Please stop booking me against your champions. My suitcase is too heavy and is ripping.Love,Matt Cardona https://t.co/wQwHUUmQbp

Although he didn't mention Cardona's name, the IMPACT World Champion seemingly took a shot at him while explaining his intention to not go after more gold after Rebellion.

"Like I said, the whole ‘Belt collector’ thing died when Austin Aries did it and it is not special anymore and I just don’t want to be another guy being like, ‘Oh, I collect six titles from six different companies.' It’s played out, it’s stupid, it’s not special. I don’t look at it and think, ‘Oh, you are a great wrestler because you hold six titles’. No, I don’t want to be that guy. So, no, I don’t want to beat anybody else for their title, I just want to defend my IMPACT World Championship, the most prestigious championship in professional wrestling," Moose added (0:25-0:56)

Moose is currently scheduled to defend his World Championship against Josh Alexander this Saturday at IMPACT Wrestling's Rebellion event.

Including the pre-show, Rebellion will feature six title matches, and fans around the world can watch the event live (the main show starts at 8 PM EST) and then on-demand via FITE.

