IMPACT Wrestling Champion takes a dig at Adam Cole reportedly being offered a huge WWE contract

IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champion Karl Anderson recently took a hilarious dig at a recent rumor suggesting that Adam Cole has been offered a new contract worth $1 million a year by WWE.

Anderson and his tag team partner Doc Gallows, collectively known as The Good Brothers, were cut from WWE last year after a four-year stint. Responding to a tweet about Cole's contract situation, Anderson joked that Gallows asked WWE for a "no-cut clause" upon their release, which meant the company couldn't cut them in the first place.

"..@The_BigLG asked for a no cut clause. I said “sh*t we don’t need it “ One more for the big guy," tweeted Karl Anderson

In the last week or so, reports suggesting Adam Cole's WWE contract expiring have been doing the rounds. Several fans began predicting Cole could soon be heading to AEW to join forces with his former Bullet Club stablemates.

Those high up in WWE said that they heard the meeting between Adam Cole & Vince McMahon last night went well, and McMahon seemed to have taken a liking to Cole on a personal level.



- @FightfulSelect pic.twitter.com/dYmMDlLcLE — WrestlePurists (@WrestlePurists) August 7, 2021

However, these rumors were put to rest when reports about Adam Cole's successful meeting with Vince McMahon began circulating. It increasingly looks like Cole will remain with WWE for the foreseeable future, with a move to the main roster seeming imminent.

Both Adam Cole and The Good Brothers were members of Bullet Club

Both Adam Cole and The Good Brothers have been essential members of the Bullet Club in the past. However, they have not crossed paths since Anderson and Gallows left the stable to join WWE in April 2016, while Cole officially joined Bullet Club over a month later in May that year.

Even in WWE, Adam Cole and The Good Brothers never had any interaction. While Cole was making waves in NXT after making his debut in 2017, Anderson and Gallows were in a prominent position on the main roster at the same time.

