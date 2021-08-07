Adam Cole backstage at SmackDown tonight - Report

Adam Cole has been the subject of much discussion recently. It recently came to light that the former NXT Champion's contract is coming to an end. Adam Cole's contract ended in July, and he is currently working on an extended contract until SummerSlam weekend.

Fightful Select have reported that following the contract issue, Adam Cole is backstage at tonight's SmackDown. This follows recent reports that AEW has not reached out with a contract offer to Cole, as previously thought.

The reason for Adam Cole being present backstage at tonight's SmackDown is said to be for a "high level meeting" with Vince McMahon. There are currently no plans in motion for the star to be featured on tonight's show.

This news also comes as multiple NXT Superstars have recently been backstage at SmackDown, and working dark matches. As well as this, Shotzi Blackheart, Tegan Nox and Toni Storm have all moved from WWE's Black and Gold Brand to the Blue Brand. Current NXT Champion Karrion Kross is also appearing regularly on Monday Night RAW, minus Scarlett.

Booker T had his say on Adam Cole potentially leaving WWE

On the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T shared his thoughts on Adam Cole potentially jumping ship from WWE to AEW. On Adam Cole switching companies, the multiple-time champion said:

"Adam Cole, one thing he needs to know, that AEW is going to be there for him. It's going to be there. So, you better get what you need to get out of this (WWE) for as long as you possibly can and then if something happens, you think about what comes next. You do the job to the best of your ability to whatever comes next. If that's his choice, that's his choice. But I think Adam Cole worked a hell of a long time to get to that point and to just throw it all away because of what you hear on social media, I just don't think that would be smart,"

