IMPACT Wrestling to debut new weekly show on AXS TV

It's been apparent that ever since Anthem Sports & Entertainment bought AXS TV and placed IMPACT Wrestling on the channel that the company would more prominence as time went on. With their recent partnership with AEW, now is the perfect time to capitalize on that momentum.

Today, IMPACT Wrestling announced that a new show BEFORE THE IMPACT, or BTI for short, would debut this Tuesday at 7 PM EST on AXS TV.

BTI is a weekly one-hour show that will feature an exclusive match and interviews that you won't see anywhere else. The show will also feature in-depth previews of IMPACT's current rivalries and storylines.

Nashville sportscaster Jon Burton will host the show alongside Josh Mathews and Gia Miller. You may remember Burton from the Countdown To Hard To Kill special that aired on AXS TV before the last pay-per-view event.

The following is a press release from IMPACT Wrestling regarding BEFORE THE IMPACT.

[BTI] WILL FEATURE EXCLUSIVE MATCH & INSIDER VIEWS EVERY TUESDAY AT 7pm ET/4pm PT ON AXS TV

A new one-hour weekly TV show from IMPACT Wrestling© – BEFORE THE IMPACT© – will debut next Tuesday, February 16, on AXS TV, it was announced last night.

‘BTI’ will air at 7pm ET/4pm PT every Tuesday night on AXS TV® as a lead-in to the action-packed flagship IMPACT! show which airs at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

Nashville-based sportscaster Jon Burton will be BTI’s host. The NewsChannel5 anchor will be joined by reporters Gia Miller and Josh Mathews.

Mathews, who also serves as BTI’s senior producer, said: “BTI will feature in-depth previews of the biggest matches, exclusive interviews with IMPACT Wrestling stars, behind-the-scenes access you won’t see anywhere else and an exclusive match each week.”

BTI will feature exclusive news on the pro-wrestling industry from insider George Iceman – the “Iceman’s Intel” segment is expected to be a highlight of BTI.

“BEFORE THE IMPACT will be IMPACT Wrestling’s version of a pregame show,” said IMPACT Executive Vice-President Scott D’Amore. “Fans have been asking for more IMPACT action on AXS TV and we’re excited to debut a new show and format with BTI.”

The premiere installment of BEFORE THE IMPACT will feature a collision between Team XXXL and the recently reformed, new-look Decay.

Are you excited about additional IMPACT Wrestling programming coming to AXS TV? Will you be tuning in? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.