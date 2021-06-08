IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo to make AAA debut in July

IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo is set to make her AAA debut at the Verano de Escandalo event on July 3rd.

Purrazzo will square off against Lady Shani in her debut for the promotion, ahead of her big title vs. title match. At TripleMania XXIX on August 14th, the Knockouts Champion will lock horns against AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Faby Apache, with both titles on the line.

The IMPACT Wrestling star took to Twitter to announce her debut match, where she also verbally took down Lucha Libre, saying it was inferior to American wrestling. Purrazzo also vowed to make a statement of Lady Shani and break her arm.

"Lady Shani, I heard what you had to say. I understand you're upset that I said Lucha Libre is inferior to American Wrestling. I understand no one wants to hear the truth. But the truth is the truth, no matter how harsh, sweetheart. You want to defend Lucha Libre, you want to defend AAA. But you don't have to wait until TripleMania, until after I defeat Faby Apache. We don't need to wait, Lady Shani. I can come to Mexico anytime I want, and I think Summer Scandal on July 3rd is the perfect opportunity, and you're the perfect opponent to make a statement with. So I'll see you on July 3rd when I make you eat your words and break your arm", said Purrazzo

🚨 ¡Atención! 🚨@DeonnaPurrazzo le responde a @LadyShaniAAA y su reto posterior a su enfrentamiento con @FabyApacheAAA , pero ... NO QUIERE ESPERAR MÁS 💥 pic.twitter.com/9eLITiNBVI — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) June 7, 2021

It seems pretty clear that the IMPACT Wrestling star will win the match on July 3rd to build momentum for the clash at TripleMania. However, Lady Shani should not be underestimated as she could take Purrazzo to the limit.

Deonna Purrazzo will also be in action at IMPACT Wrestling: Against All Odds

Deonna Purrazzo will defend her Knockouts Championship against Rosemary at Against All Odds on June 12th. Rosemary earned the opportunity after she got a pinfall over Purrazzo in a tag team match this past week on IMPACT Wrestling.

Purrazzo is also in the midst of a feud with Taylor Wilde, with whom she's expected to battle it out at Slammiversary 2021 on July 17th. The returning Wilde has enough momentum on her side to end Purrazzo's second run with the Knockouts Championship prematurely.

