IMPACT Wrestling moving to Thursday nights starting April 8 with a huge main event

IMPACT Wrestling is moving to Thursday nights on AXS TV starting on April 8.

It has been reported for weeks now that WWE NXT is moving to Tuesdays on April 13. While WWE has yet to officially announce this move, IMPACT Wrestling got out in front of it by moving their show to Thursdays in two weeks.

Ironically, their first Thursday episode will put IMPACT Wrestling head-to-head with Night Two of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver, which will stream on Peacock.

But IMPACT Wrestling is coming out swinging, as its main event on that night will feature AEW World Champion Kenny Omega wrestle on IMPACT's weekly TV show for the first time. He will team up with The Good Brothers to face Eddie Edwards, Willie Mack, and IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann.

This match will allow Omega and Swann to face off shortly before their historic clash at the Rebellion pay-per-view.

The following is a press release from IMPACT Wrestling regarding its move to Thursday nights:

FLAGSHIP WEEKLY SHOW RETURNS TO TRADITIONAL NIGHT, STARTING APRIL 8

IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann, AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will be part of massive six-man main event for the first IMPACT! ON AXS on Thursday, April 8

NASHVILLE, TENN. (March 25) IMPACT Wrestling confirmed today that its weekly flagship TV show – IMPACT! – will return to its traditional Thursday night time-slot, beginning April 8. The fastest paced show in professional wrestling will now air at 8pm ET/5pm PT each and every Thursday on AXS TV.

The return of IMPACT! to its traditional night will be marked by a massive main event.

The inaugural IMPACT! on Thursday, April 8 will feature the IMPACT! match debut of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) World Champion Kenny Omega, who teams with The Good Brothers – Karl Anderson and Doc Gallows – in a six-man main event against reigning IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann, former two-time IMPACT World Champion Eddie Edwards and former X-Division Champion Willie Mack.

“IMPACT Wrestling has years of history airing on Thursdays, which was the night for high-energy, action-packed matches, starring some of the most high-profile stars in pro wrestling history,” said IMPACT Executive Vice-President Scott D’Amore. “Nothing is changing from that front when IMPACT! jumps back to Thursday nights.”

Leading into IMPACT! every Thursday night will be Before The IMPACT (BTI), an hour-long show on AXS TV, starting at 7pm ET. Hosted by Jon Burton, Gia Miller and Josh Mathews, BTI delivers late-breaking news, exclusive matches, one-on-one interviews with the IMPACT Wrestling stars and more.

“The new home, once again, for must-see matches is Thursday nights on AXS TV,” D’Amore added.

The wrestling world is now just one month away from the much-anticipated REBELLION(C) Pay-Per-View – featuring the groundbreaking Title vs Title main event, pitting IMPACT World Champion Rich Swann vs. AEW World Champion Kenny Omega, set for Sunday, April 25, starting at 8pm ET/5pm PT.

REBELLION also will feature a title defense for new IMPACT Tag Team Champions, FinJuice, the duo of David Finlay and Juice Robinson who are currently signed to New Japan Pro Wrestling (NJPW). FinJuice will defend the titles against The Good Brothers, Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson.

The X-Division Championship, now held by two-time title-holder Ace Austin, also will be on the line at REBELLION, as well as Deonna Purrazzo’s Knockouts Championship and the Knockouts Tag Team Titles, currently held by Fire ‘N Flava.

The REBELLION festivities kick off April 25 with the Rebellion CELL-ebration, IMPACT’s two-hour virtual fan-fest, which starts at 11am ET/8am PT, with appearances by numerous IMPACT stars, such as The Good Brothers, Deonna Purrazzo, Ace Austin and many others – and it will be participating fans who get the chance to ask questions of the wrestling stars.

REBELLION CELL-ebration attendees will receive numerous perks for participating, such as the official PPV t-shirt, autographs and the first 50 fans to register will receive a unique Swag Bag of IMPACT-branded items. To register for the Rebellion CELL-ebration, go to: www.impactwrestling.com.

Are you excited that professional wrestling will now be on television Monday through Friday night every week? Sound off in the comments section below.