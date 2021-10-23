"They started taking shots at us" - IMPACT Wrestling's Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson open up about having heat with top wresting faction

IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champions Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson, aka the Good Brothers, spoke to talkSPORT about their heat with the infamous faction Bullet Club.

Gallows and Anderson were part of the original Bullet Club during their time in Japan. The pair broke off from the faction to join The Elite alongside Young Bucks and Kenny Omega.

Doc Gallows said that the 'new' Bullet Club despised the Good Brothers because they were part of the original faction.

“Those guys in New York can’t do anything. They’re stuck there. We’re out in the world. We opened the forbidden door. And I think they’re a little pissed off because every time we see them we remind them that they need to send us their thank you cards so they can make a living and have a home to live in. And they need to send us some royalty money too because if it wasn’t for us, it would be no them and they just need to send that,” Doc Gallows said.

Karl Anderson reiterated that the current Bullet Club members were jealous of the duo when they went on national television with AEW.

“Usually when people are kissing people in New York’s a**, it’s because let’s be honest they wanna be in New York right? There was never any animosity with us. We’ve always had love for the Bullet Club. We always have and always will. They started throwing shots at us when we went on international television with AEW and hugged our friends again who they might have issue with the Elite boys, but we don’t. We have good relationships with everybody so that’s on them. And because they have heat with us, we’re just gonna beat the crap out of the two young boys of the Bullet Club," Karl Anderson said.

Who are Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson face next?

Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson will defend the IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Championships at IMPACT Wrestling Bound For Glory against Bullet Clubs's Hikuleo and Chris Bey and FinJuice.

The match was made official on the go-home episode of IMPACT Wrestling last Thursday after Bullet Club vs. FinJuice ended in a draw. To give everyone an equal opportunity, the match was stipulated as a three-way tag team matc

What are your thoughts on the upcoming Bound for Glory? Do you think The Good Brothers will retain their titles? Let us know in the comments below.

