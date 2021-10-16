"I don't think that's gonna help them" – Former WWE personality skeptical about Braun Strowman benefitting IMPACT Wrestling

Jim Cornette doesn't believe IMPACT Wrestling will grab more eyeballs by signing Braun Strowman.

The Monster Among Men was arguably the most shocking WWE release due to budget cuts on June 2, 2021. Strowman, like other released superstars, completed the protocol of the 90-day non-compete clause becoming the hottest free agent in pro-wrestling today.

Rumors recently suggested that the former Universal Champion is IMPACT Wrestling bound and that both parties are heavily interested in doing business.

Jim Cornette recently shared his thoughts on the same during The Jim Cornette Experience podcast. The wrestling legend bluntly stated that he isn't following IMPACT Wrestling and doesn't care if Strowman ends up joining them.

Cornette shed light on the company's struggle to garner ratings since its inception and even a big name like Strowman won't help them out:

"I don't know enough about Impact Wrestling coz I don't give a sh*t enough to know who's there or what their talent roster is. I don't know who's gonna be tearing the house down with old strong Broman. I don't care whether he's called Titan or Tits McGee, one of the other. I don't really think that's gonna help them out of their current situation. The company that once brought in Hulk Hogan and Eric Bischoff together and lost TV ratings. I don't think strong Broman or Titan or Tits McGee either one is gonna help them out on their own," Jim Cornette said.

There's no doubt that IMPACT Wrestling has been languishing since the beginning of the pandemic. Despite having Kenny Omega as their world champion, they were unable to bring decent viewership.

However, they will be hoping to change their fortunes if they somehow get Strowman on their roster.

Braun Strowman was recently spotted with AEW star Brian Cage

During a recently concluded Mr. Olympia Expo fitness event held in Orlando, Brian Cage and Braun Strowman were spotted together. The AEW Star posted a picture of himself and the former WWE Superstar on his Instagram handle.

As soon as the image went viral, fans started speculating about a possible match between the two behemoths. There's a slight chance that people might get to see this dream clash if Strowman makes his IMPACT Wrestling debut. The forbidden door has provided a lot of dream matches between stars of different promotions. It wouldn't be far-fetched to say that Cage vs. Strowman could become a reality.

What do you make of Jim Cornette's statement about Braun Strowman signing with IMPACT Wrestling? Sound off in the comments section below.

