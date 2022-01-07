Josh Alexander opens up on comparisons between Kurt Angle-Samoa Joe feud to his with JONAH (Exclusive)

Former IMPACT World Champion Josh Alexander recently responded to comparisons of his feud with JONAH to WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle and Samoa Joe.

The feud between JONAH and Alexander started when the former attacked the latter at Turning Point and left him bleeding in the ring. The Walking Weapon was ruled out of action before returning with a vengeance.

Although he has yet to get his hands on his attacker, Alexander and JONAH are scheduled to face each other at IMPACT Wrestling's upcoming pay-per-view, Hard to Kill.

In an interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Alexander shared his opinion on comparing his and Jonah's feud to IMPACT icons Kurt Angle and Samoa Joe's feud.

"I remember the big moment from the buildup to that match was Kurt Angle came in and head-butted Samoa Joe and Samoa Joe rolled up behind, bleeding in the forehead... Certainly, that wasn't what started off the feud between myself and JONAH, but he laid me out. He left me bloodied and coughing and all that sort of stuff. You can draw certain similarities there and people are already comparing it to Kurt Angle and Samoa Joe. I think there's going to be a clash of styles and we're going to complement each other much like Kurt Angle & Samoa Joe did," Josh Alexander said.

You can watch the full interview below:

Josh Alexander heaps praise on JONAH

Despite the attack, Josh Alexander heaped praise on JONAH (FKA Bronson Reed) and stated that they would be doing something special at Hard to Kill.

"I think he is a tremendous wrestler, a great asset to any company and I think the combination of the two of us is something I am really looking forward to. There are not too many super heavyweights out there in the wrestling landscape that can put on matches that I think JONAH can put on. So I think we are going to do something special at Hard to Kill," Josh Alexander added.

Angle and Joe had a legendary feud and put on some of the best matches in the company's history. It would be interesting to see if the duo of Josh Alexander and JONAH manage to reach the heights their predecessors did.

Fans can catch this match and more IMPACT Wrestling action at Hard to Kill on January 8th only on FITE TV!

