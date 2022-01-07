Josh Alexander discusses Scott D'Amore's influence in his IMPACT Wrestling career (Exclusive)

Josh Alexander recently spoke about the influence of IMPACT Wrestling's Executive Vice-President Scott D'Amore on his character's evolution in the promotion.

After making a name for himself on the independent circuit, Alexander came to IMPACT Wrestling in 2019. He has since held all the championships in the men's division.

Speaking to Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, the former IMPACT World Championpion recalled his journey to becoming a top guy in the company and D'Amore's role in it.

"I think it's a natural evolution in what it needs to be for me to be considered a top guy, for me to be considered a main event star I not only need to show it in the ring where I am most comfortable and confident, but I need to be able to walk and talk outside the ring. I think Scott D'Amore, among other people in this company over the past year, has challenged me the most, to rise and show what I can do. There are certain stumbling points that you come across, but for the most part, I think with all the help they've given me, I've been really able to grow and evolve as a performer outside of the ring which I think was the only part lacking before but now, I find myself to be a complete performer inside and outside the ring," Josh Alexander said.

Josh Alexander will seek revenge against JONAH at IMPACT Wrestling Hard to Kill

JONAH (fka Bronson Reed) made a violent debut in IMPACT Wrestling as he attacked Alexander at the Turning Point pay-per-view. The attack had the latter out of action for a couple of weeks.

Upon his return, an infuriated Alexander wanted to get his hands on JONAH, but the latter was given a night off by D'Amore. The Walking Weapon couldn't keep his emotions in check as he destroyed Raaj Singh instead. They are scheduled to face each other at the upcoming Hard to Kill pay-per-view.

Alexander will be looking to pick up a win and move on to the world title scene to avenge his loss at Bound For Glory against Moose, while JONAH will be looking to secure a win in his first pay-per-view match at IMPACT Wrestling. Fans can catch this match and more on January 8th only on FITE TV.

