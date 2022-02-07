IMPACT Wrestling is now available on YouTube TV's Sports Plus package

In a recent press release, Anthem Sports & Entertainment announced that IMPACT Wrestling and Fight Network will now be available on YouTube TV's Sports Plus add-on package.

Fans can access the pack for just $10.99 per month. The Fight Network broadcasts MMA and boxing events from around the world and also features an extensive library containing critically acclaimed programs such as Retrospective, In 60, Diary, and After The Fight. IMPACT Wrestling provides a vast library offering more than 4000 hours of new and classic content featuring some of the legends of the industry.

Chief Revenue Officer of Sports Group Jaime Pollack stated the following in the release:

“Fight Network and IMPACT Wrestling have built a strong legacy delivering quality sports-based content to audiences around the world, and we are proud to join forces with YouTube TV’s Sports Plus package to reach even more viewers through this landmark deal, YouTube TV is leading the way in the streaming landscape, and we are excited to join their lineup as we continue delivering the exclusive high-quality combat sports and professional wrestling programming that Fight Network and IMPACT Wrestling are known for.”

IMPACT Wrestling continues to build towards No Surrender

Following a successful pay-per-view in Hard To Kill, the company is building steam ahead towards their next event, No Surrender. The show is set to be headlined by the World Champion Moose defending his title against his former friend W.Morrissey.

Tickets: ICYMI: The main event of No Surrender was made official by @ScottDAmore Sat, Feb 19th, @TheCaZXL will get a 1-on-1 #IMPACT World Title opportunity against @TheMooseNation Who leaves as Champion when these two clash in New Orleans?Tickets: bit.ly/3GOVlKE ICYMI: The main event of No Surrender was made official by @ScottDAmore! Sat, Feb 19th, @TheCaZXL will get a 1-on-1 #IMPACT World Title opportunity against @TheMooseNation!Who leaves as Champion when these two clash in New Orleans?Tickets:bit.ly/3GOVlKE https://t.co/edQTmKbk7e

After her historic win in the first-ever Knockouts Ultimate X match, Tasha Steelz will be challenging Mickie James for the Knockouts Championship at No Surrender.

James herself made history last week by entering the WWE Royal Rumble as the Knockouts champion.

The renegade group called Honor No More will battle Team IMPACT! in a high stakes match. The stipulation is that if Honor No More fails to win, they won't be allowed to stay in the promotion.

How excited are you regarding the new deal? Which match are you looking forward to at No Surrender? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

