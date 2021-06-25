IMPACT Wrestling is planning multiple surprises for Slammiversary - Reports

Last year's IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view marked a new era for the company. Several new talents were added to their ranks, like The Good Brothers and The Motor City Machine Guns that helped give the promotion a fresh coat of paint in 2020.

This year's Slammiversary promises to do this all over again, with fans in attendance at an IMPACT Wrestling event for the first time in well over a year.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful Select, IMPACT Wrestling plans "at least two" surprises for this year's Slammiversary pay-per-view as it pertains to new arrivals for the company.

Will we see two former Knockouts Champions returning at Slammiversary?

Sapp reports these surprises will include someone currently signed with another company and one of the recent WWE releases.

As for the name currently signed with another company, Mickie James would make the most sense. James is currently with the National Wrestling Alliance and is also a former three-time Knockouts Champion.

Her infamous garbage bag from her WWE release appeared on last week's episode of IMPACT Wrestling in a segment with Knockouts Tag Team Champions, Fire N' Flava.

As for who the released WWE talent might be, it would make sense for it to be the returning Chelsea Green, who is also a former Knockouts Champion under the name Laurel Van Ness.

In addition, her fiance Matt Cardona is also wrestling for the company right now. So this sounds like it would be a safe bet.

Fightful has been told that IMPACT Wrestling is planning for a "reinvigoration" of the Knockouts division in July. After losing quite a few talents earlier in the year, it would be in the company's best interest to add some depth to their female roster once again.

Are you excited for the IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary pay-per-view? What surprises do you expect to see? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Alan John