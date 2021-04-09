IMPACT Wrestling hypes the return of former Knockouts Champion Taylor Wilde

IMPACT Wrestling officially announced the return of former Knockouts Champion Taylor Wilde on this week's broadcast, marking the promotion's return to the Thursday night slot.

After weeks of speculation, with Wilde herself not confirming her return until today's developments, her addition to the roster has further bolstered the stacked Knockouts division.

A short promo package that aired on today's episode featured Taylor Wilde in a grungy, underground location, scribbling "Let's Go Wilde" on a mirror. Though IMPACT Wrestling didn't reveal Wilde's new look, her return has gotten fans excited.

Check out the clip below:

Since Taya Valkyrie departed IMPACT Wrestling for NXT, the promotion has been struggling to present legitimate challengers for Deonno Purrazzo's Knockouts Championship. Despite IMPACT legend ODB competing for the title recently, she never felt like a genuine threat to the champion.

Even Jazz's upcoming career vs. title match at IMPACT Wrestling: Hardcore Justice against Purrazzo doesn't seem like it will end with her becoming the new champion.

If booked competently, Taylor Wilde could instantly become a major threat to Purrazzo's title reign, possibly even dethroning her sometime down the line.

Taylor's Wilde first stint with IMPACT Wrestling was hugely successful

After departing WWE's developmental territories, Deep South Wrestling, and Florida Championship Wrestling in 2008, Wilde made her way to IMPACT Wrestling, where she was instantly pushed to the moon.

She became the first performer in IMPACT Wrestling to win both the Knockouts Championship and Knockouts Tag Team Championship.

After two and a half immensely fruitful years with IMPACT Wrestling, Wilde departed the company in late 2010 and retired to concentrate on her studies at just 25 years of age.

What do you think about Taylor Wilde's return to IMPACT Wrestling? Do you think she'll be able to achieve the kind of success she had during her first stint with the promotion? Sound off in the comments section below.