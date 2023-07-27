IMPACT Wrestling returns to the United Kingdom for its first major show in almost eight years

IMPACT Wrestling has officially announced that they will return to the United Kingdom for their first major British multi-city tour since 2015. The series of events will be called the UK Invasion Tour.

Following the success of their recent tour of Australia, IMPACT Wrestling will visit the United Kingdom this autumn, presenting shows on separate nights that will feature exclusive championship matches.

It was confirmed earlier today that IMPACT will present its first show from the O2 Academy in Glasgow, Scotland, on October 26, 2023, before traveling to the Walker Activity Dome in Newcastle the following night. Their final night in the UK on October 28 will see the company make the trip to Coventry's HMV Empire to wrap up the short tour.

As part of the announcement, it was revealed that the UK Invasion Tour would feature the likes of IMPACT World Champion Alex Shelley, Moose, Eddie Edwards, Deonna Purrazzo, Kazarian, Brian Myers, Joe Hendry, and many others.

IMPACT Hall of Famer Gail Kim and Tommy Dreamer are also set to make special appearances on each night of the tour.

Ticket information will be shared in the coming weeks, so stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates on IMPACT's UK Invasion tour this fall.

Recommended Video SHOCKING RETURNS that can happen at SummerSlam 2023