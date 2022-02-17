Pro Wrestling News: IMPACT Wrestling announces the 2022 Gutcheck Challenge

In a recent press release, IMPACT Wrestling announced an open tryout challenge for aspiring athletes all around the world.

IMPACT, in collaboration with The Arnold Classic, announced the 2022 Gutcheck Challenge, which will emanate from the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio, on Sunday, March 6th.

Former WCW star Lance Storm and current IMPACT star John E. Bravo will run the challenge and the evaluations are scheduled to start at 10 AM ET with the challenges starting at 2 PM ET.

The winner will be announced at the end of the day and awarded a Developmental Contract by IMPACT Wrestling. The Arnold Classic, the professional bodybuilding part of the IFBB Arnold Sports Festival, is expected to draw more than 20,000 athletes from around the world.

Participants can register by filling out the Gutcheck Registration Form on the website below:

https://impactwrestling.com/2022/02/03/impact-wrestling-gut-check-tryout-returns-at-the-arnold-classic/

All the registrants will receive a Gutcheck Challenge t-shirt and free admission to The Arnold Classic Expo on Sunday.

IMPACT World Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers and former Digital Media Champion Jordynne Grace will be a part of the meet-and-greet sessions during the 3-day Arnold Classic.

IMPACT Wrestling is gearing up towards No Surrender

Following a successful pay-per-view in January's Hard To Kill, IMPACT Wrestling is gaining steam in the build-up towards No Surrender on Saturday, Feburary 19th. The IMPACT World Champion Moose will defend his title against W.Morrissey while IMPACT Knockouts World champion Mickie James will put her title up for grabs against Tasha Steelz.

Team Honor No More and Team IMPACT will do battle in a high stakes encounter. Ahead of their clash at the pay-per-view, Honor No More's newest member Kenny King will battle Chris Sabin. Chaos is set to ensue as The Bullet Club is set to go to war in a six-man tag team match against Violent By Design in the go-home show ahead of No Surrender.

