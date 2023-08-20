IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Alex Shelley has had an enduring career that has spanned the globe for over 20 years, and it builds to a true dream match this Sunday at 'Multiverse United 2' streaming on Fite worldwide when he faces Japanese wrestling icon Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Shelley won the IMPACT World Championship in June at the Against All Odds event when he took the title from former WWE star Steve Maclin. Last month at Slammiversary, the 40-year-old star successfully defended his title against former NWA World Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis.

This title run follows previous tenures in IMPACT Wrestling, where he captured the IMPACT X-Division and IMPACT Tag Team Championships on multiple occasions. Shelley though always recognized as a fantastic performer, is now solidified in the top level of worldwide performers with his first IMPACT Wrestling World Championship.

Shelley comes into this Sunday's title defense with a challenger he has a deep respect and reverence for in the Ace of NJPW. Will the former student, now an established IMPACT Wrestling World Champion be able to outmatch his master and teacher?

In an in-depth interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Shelley shared his unique insight on facing his influential New Japan Pro Wrestling mentor in this pay-per-view bout and how Tanahashi helped save NJPW while making stars out of his opponents:

"I think it’s a big match because he [Hiroshi Tanahashi] just means so much to me. Not to sound weird or corny, but you mentioned it. You said he resurrected New Japan Pro Wrestling, and I am glad you said it so I didn’t have to, but I was there. Like I saw it happen. I was there in 2009 when he beat Muto at the Dome. That was our New Japan debut with Motor City Machine Guns. I came back a few years later when he was like rebuilding the company when he made a star out of Okada. His feud with Shinsuke [Nakamura] was kinda like on top," said Shelley.

He continued:

"They were just leading the league… I have said this before in media too, but I just saw how he acted in the ring but also outside it. He was a champion in every sense of the word. I don’t have enough time to sit here and list all the things I have seen him do, but he cared for everyone to some extent. I was on the apron. I teamed with Tana-san so many times that I was able to just like watch greatness in front of me. He lead by example." [From 05:47 to 06:55]

IMPACT Wrestling is ramping up for more big events

In the coming months, IMPACT is marching on with several high-profile events, including 'Emergence' on August 27, followed by IMPACT Wrestling TV tapings on August 28 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

You can get more info on live tickets at impactwrestling.com.

You can stream the IMPACT and NJPW 'Multiverse United 2' supershow on FITE.TV worldwide at this link.

